Ja Morant x Nike Ja 1 EYBL "Melon Tint" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Nike Ja 1 design quickly gained the hearts and minds of sneakerheads worldwide due to its versatile style and comfort. Since its introduction in December 2022, Ja Morant's debut signature shoe with Nike has been making headlines in the sneaker scene. The shoe label has no intention of stopping down anytime soon as several hues of the Nike Ja 1 have been released in recent weeks, with the EYBL unique "Melon Tint" variation being the latest addition.

The anticipated release date of the Ja Morant x Nike Ja 1 EYBL"Melon Tint" colorway has not been officially confirmed by the shoe company. However, according to Sole Retriever, these sneakers will be sold this year around fall.

This particular brand's characteristic shoe style is available in adult men's sizing and costs $120 each pair. They will be offered through Nike's online and physical stores, the SNKRS app, as well as a number of other retail partners.

Ja Morant x Nike Ja 1 EYBL "Melon Tint" shoes are adorned with hits of bright fuchsia

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Nike Ja 1 shoes (Image via Twitter/@sneakernews)

For the Spring/Summer and Fall/Holiday seasons, various color schemes have already been made public, with the later of the two seasons sporting a "EYBL"-themed palette. Jordan Brand's EYBL assortment for 2023 showcases bright updates to the performance basketball sneaker models that are frequently co-branded with Swoosh's Elite Youth Basketball League.

The Swoosh sportswear label highlighted its relationship with the ambitious player as stated on its website:

“Morant is Nike Basketball’s first Gen Z signature athlete. His bold, fearless style of play represents the evolution of the game and ignites a spark in modern basketball culture. Morant sets an example for Gen Z athletes everywhere as a leader who creates the future of the sport through his creativity, authenticity and style.”

For the Ja 1 "EYBL" PE variant, sneakerheads have recently spotted a mismatched set of sneakers with purple on the right and yellow on the left, with accents of the opposing color on each pair.

The new EYBL "Melon Tint" version of the iconic basketball silhouette, which will be dropped for the general public, is completely covered in the color combination of Melon Tint, Rush Fuchsia, Black, and Jade Ice. Additionally, it has a mesh construction, a strengthened midfoot, and encircling Swooshes in graphic form.

The design is completed by "Ja" marking with his number "12" on the heel counters, "EYBL" tongue labels, and insoles, all sitting atop a mismatched midsole with specks, and an opaque outer sole unit. Moreover, the sneaker will be shipped in unique packaging.

As stated on the Nike site, the Ja Morant's unique emblem was inspired by various aspects:

“Morant’s signature logo is inspired by his dynamic precision and determined approach to the game. The logo features a stylized “JA” sitting above a chevron, which represents both a directional nod to the verticality, speed and sharpness of Morant’s game, and his ability to rise above all obstacles.”

Sneakerheads should keep a look out for the Ja Morant x Nike Ja 1 EYBL "Melon Tint" colorway, which will drop some time in the upcoming weeks of 2023. Interested buyers can download the SNKRS app or opt-in for Nike's official website to receive timely updates when the shoe goes on sale if they don't want to miss the release of this specific variant.