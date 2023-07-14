Ja Morant's Nike Ja 1 "Halloween" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Memphis Grizzles superstar Ja Morant is getting a scary treat from Nike Inc. with the forthcoming debut of his first signature sneaker, the Nike Ja 1 "Halloween" version.

Every edition of Morant's signature footwear has had its own distinct story and theme and the Fall 2023 iteration is no exception. The latest "Halloween" iteration is completely wrapped up in a Lime Blast/Oil Green-Black-Hemp-Cacao Wow color palette.

The early images of the anticipated iteration were shared by popular sneaker insider, @k9_itsiant.

There has been no official confirmation from the shoe manufacturer regarding the projected release date of the Ja Morant x Nike Ja 1 "Halloween" colorway. However, Sole Retriever reports that these sneakers will be offered this year around Christmas.

This signature shoe variant in adults and grade school sizing options with the price labels $120 and $100 for each pair, respectively. They will be available through Nike's online and offline shops, as well as the SNKRS app and a variety of additional retail partners.

Ja Morant's Nike Ja 1 "Halloween" shoes are adorned with spooky hand motifs on the heels

Here's another look at the lateral sides of the Nike Ja 1 shoe (Image via Twitter/@k9_itsiant)

Nike gave Ja Morant its debut signature shoe, Nike Ja 1, in December 2022. Ever since its introduction, the brand has offered multiple colorways of the silhouette including "Bright Mandarin," "Hunger," "Fuel," and "Light Smoke Grey."

The Oregon-based activewear company underlined their work with the passionate player on their website, expressing:

"Morant is Nike Basketball’s first Gen Z signature athlete. His bold, fearless style of play represents the evolution of the game and ignites a spark in modern basketball culture. Morant sets an example for Gen Z athletes everywhere as a leader who creates the future of the sport through his creativity, authenticity and style."

This synthetic as well as mesh top features brilliant lime blast with oil green hues. Depending on what we can see so far, lime blast dominates the most of the sneaker, with oil green covering the rear heel counter plus emerging on the Swoosh.

The lateral heel bears Ja's mark, but the true excitement starts out with zombie scratches flowing along the Swooshes as they meet at the heel.

For the mustache graphic, hands rise from graves, whereas Morant's number "12" is stitched in blood crimson. The earthy motifs are further reinforced by a chocolate colored midsole, with the outer sole unit reclaiming lime blast that binds the entire model together.

In accordance to the Nike website, the following influenced Ja Morant's unique insignia:

"Morant’s signature logo is inspired by his dynamic precision and determined approach to the game. The logo features a stylized 'JA' sitting above a chevron, which represents both a directional nod to the verticality, speed, and sharpness of Morant’s game, and his ability to rise above all obstacles."

The Ja Morant x Nike Ja 1 "Halloween" colorway will be released sometime during the Christmas season this year, so sneakerheads should keep an eye out for it.

If customers don't want to miss the launch of this specific variant, they may install the SNKRS app or subscribe Nike's official site to receive timely alerts when the sneaker goes on sale.

