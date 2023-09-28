Nike Air Zoom GT Jump 2 “Greater Than Ever” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Nike is preparing for another fresh rendition of its distinctive basketball silhouette, the Nike Air Zoom GT Jump 2. For the fresh colorway, the model is clothed in black as a component of the shoe label's "Greater Than Pack" collection 2023. This iteration will be fully covered in Black/Metallic Black-Anthracite-Picante Red-Multi-Color-Picante Red scheme.

As per the early reports from Sole Retriever, the new Nike Air Zoom GT Jump 2 “Greater Than Ever” sneakers are slated to hit the shelves on December 14, 2023. Those curious about these shoes can locate them on Nike’s offline and online stores, the SNRKS app, and select retail shops. These shoes will be priced at $190 per pair.

Nike Air Zoom GT Jump 2 “Greater Than Ever” shoes are covered in black ensemble

Another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

Nike Basketball maintains its dominance by releasing several new models, including the Cosmic Unity 3, the GT Jump 2, and the GT Cut 2. The release of these three structures, in addition to signature editions from LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Sabrina Ionescu, has propelled Nike Basketball firmly to the center of the market for basketball shoes. The "Greater Than Ever" iteration of the Nike Air Zoom GT Jump 2 is the next new iteration to be released.

The Greater Than Ever Pack, which will be released by Nike Basketball over the Christmas season, will include the Nike Air Zoom GT Jump 2 in addition to the GT Hustle 2 and the GT Cut 2. The top of this Jump 2 rendition is composed of black, metallic silver, anthracite, and picante red, and it features multicolored shimmering elements that draw attention to the black plus grey color scheme.

The forefoot features three separate compartments of Zoom Air, while the heel features React foam for added comfort. All of this is contained within a metallic purple midsole and outer sole unit with accents of picante red throughout.

A closer look at the shoes (Image via Nike)

In 2021, Nike’s Basketball division introduced its trailblazing fresh Greater Than (G.T.) line as a testing ground for new ideas. The shoe label emphasizes this lineup in the following manner:

“The future of basketball is positionless, faster and more efficient. Players have to cut quicker, run faster and jump higher than ever to create the separation they'll need to compete at a high level. By precisely engineering the fit, ride and traction, Nike Basketball's Greater Than Series aims to deliver measurable benefits to athletes who use their quickness, speed or vertical ability to gain an edge and go beyond what's thought possible.”

Mark your calendars for the new Nike Air Zoom GT Jump 2 “Greater Than Ever” shoes that will be accessible around the holiday season this year. For timely alerts on the launch of these sneakers, fans can either sign up on Swoosh’s website or install the SNKRS app.

The “Greater Than Ever” sneaker pack has a lot more to offer. For the 2023 edition of this pack, the Swoosh label recently unveiled GT Hustle 2 and GT Cut 2 styles. These shoes are also clothed in a matching black outfit. They will also enter the market around the holiday season of 2023. Nike's online and offline platforms will sell these sneakers alongside Nike Basketball connected retailers.