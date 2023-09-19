Sabrina Ionescu x Nike Sabrina 1 "Bonded" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Sabrina Ionescu is the recent athlete to be included in the elite roster that the Swoosh firm in Beaverton, Oregon, maintains for its athletes. This roster is comprised of athletes who are considered to be among the best in the world. The sneaker community already welcomed the player's sneaker model, Sabrina 1, in the past weeks of 2023. Now, we will receive this model's new "Bonded" colorway.

Although there are no official updates on the recently emerged Sabrina Ionescu x Nike Sabrina 1 "Bonded" sneakers, the initial reports from Sole Retriever suggest that this colorway will be dropped on October 1, 2023. These shoes will be made available in women's sizing options for $130 per pair.

Sabrina supporters and other WNBA fans can find these shoes online and at the offline locations of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a slew of connected retail shops.

Sabrina Ionescu x Nike Sabrina 1 "Bonded" shoes are dressed in a classic black and white ensemble

Sabrina Ionescu has left an indelible impression on the field of basketball. And it is obvious that her road to glory is not yet complete, even though she and her current team, the New York Liberty, recently made their way into the WNBA playoffs. The promising athlete is now making her mark in the footwear industry in association with the Swoosh label. Earlier this year, the duo introduced their inaugural sneaker design.

The Oregon-based Swoosh is preparing to release the newest hue of Sabrina Ionescu's first namesake silhouette, the Nike Sabrina 1. This signature shoe will arrive in the highly-anticipated "Bonded" shade. This comes as the team continues to make strides forward, most recently defeating the Washington Mystics in their latest encounter. This thrilling release is planned to coincide with the launch of the "Magnetic" version of the item.

A straightforward color scheme is used in the "Bonded" iteration of the Sabrina 1 model. The mudguard has a predominantly black basis, and a striking white material is used to decorate the toe box, the eyestays, and several critical portions of the mudguard. This creates an elegant and sophisticated appearance.

The incorporation of ripstop textile onto the bold black midfoot of the shoe, which is then accented by an attractive blue Nike Swoosh outline, contributes significantly to the overall design appeal of the footwear. The "I" sign is prominently displayed on the heel counter, which has been done in a soft, milky white color.

This is a modest yet distinguishable nod to Ionescu's last name. The side that faces the viewer isn't forgotten, either. It features a vertical Swoosh and secret words highlighting Sabrina's extraordinary and motivational climb to the top of her field. A foam midsole in spotless white that is perfectly matched with a rubber outer sole unit in the same color scheme is the finishing touch on this set.

On their blog, Nike highlights the following design elements that are present in the silhouette:

“The Sabrina 1 is made to serve players like Ionescu who want to accelerate and cut with quickness on both sides of the floor and still feel fresh in the fourth quarter. To accomplish this, Nike designers focused on increasing comfort and support while keeping the shoe lightweight. The shoe features full-length Nike React cushioning and a top-loaded Nike Zoom Air unit in the forefoot.”

Watch out for Sabrina Ionescu's fresh Nike Sabrina 1 "Bonded" sneakers, anticipated to arrive next month.