Nike Dunk Low "Championship Red" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Nike's ever-expanding roster of re-releases of Dunk Low models exemplifies a persistent trend with no apparent indication of deceleration. In the summer of 2024, the re-release of the Dunk Low silhouette in the renowned 'Championship Red' hue is coming out. The forthcoming pair will be included among the existing popular color variations, namely "Michigan State," "Racer Blue," and "Team Red".

According to Sole Retriever, the much-loved Nike Dunk Low Championship Red will make a comeback in the summer of 2024 under the Swoosh label. Sneakerheads who use the official SNKRS app of the Swoosh brand, along with other online and in-store retailers, will have the opportunity to purchase this timeless shoe. The shoes are available in a range of sizes for men and will cost $115 USD.

Nike Dunk Low "Championship Red" shoes feature stark white leather panels

Although the Dunk series sometimes strays from its original concept, it remains firm in its commitment to the iconic "Be True To Your School" collection. The "Championship Red" colorway showcases a flipped reinterpretation of the iconic St. John's signature color blocking. In a striking combination of university red and white, this sneaker reflects a timeless aesthetic through its meticulously crafted all-leather construction and eye-catching two-tone color blocking.

The toe box sports a vivid appearance owing to the inclusion of perforated leather in a bright red hue. For the sake of maintaining coherence throughout the design, red leather is used on both the shoe's medial and lateral quarter panels. On the side, for a bit of contrast, there is a stitched version of the iconic Nike Swoosh, which is completed in white.

In addition, the rear heel showcases an elegant mix of red and white leather, adorned with the iconic "Nike" branding thoughtfully stitched in vibrant red at the top. The sneakers are equipped with standard flat white laces, with no alternative lace options or spare laces included.

The sleek red nylon tongue and the clean white border add to the overall appearance. The foam-lined red insoles feature a vibrant orange company’s branding on their upper surface. Additionally, the top of these kicks is reinforced by a durable white rubber cup sole, while the outsole boasts a sleek university red design featuring the iconic Nike logo.

Team Swoosh enlisted the esteemed shoe designer Peter Moore to spearhead the creation of the classic Nike Dunk, with a specific focus on tailoring it for the needs of basketball enthusiasts. Despite its initial release in 1985, this particular model has experienced a significant resurgence in recent years.

This can be attributed to the influential endorsements it has received from renowned figures such as Travis Scott and the late Virgil Abloh. In recent times, the Swoosh has unveiled a plethora of revised and fresh iterations of the Dunk Low silhouette, and it appears that this trend will go on well into the year 2024.

If you want to flex these kicks in your footwear collection, you must stay up-to-date on these highly sought-after shoes. Do not forget to download the SNKRS app as a way to get all of the most recent updates on the aforementioned shoes and other upcoming releases.