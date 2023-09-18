Dapper Dan x Puma Clyde Harlem sneaker pack: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The collaboration between Puma and fashion designer Dapper Dan has produced some remarkable sneakers in the past. Hailing from the dynamic streets of Harlem, Dapper Dan has garnered widespread acclaim for his remarkable ability to seamlessly fuse opulent luxury elements with the raw essence of urban streetwear. After much anticipation, Puma has finally released another pack of their iconic Clyde sneakers.

The highly anticipated collaboration between Dapper Dan and Puma, known as the Clyde Harlem Pack, made its debut on September 16, 2023. Sneaker enthusiasts can purchase these exclusive kicks through Puma's official website and a select retail partner, both online and in brick-and-mortar stores. The sneakers are available in men's sizes and are priced at $210 USD.

Dapper Dan x Puma Clyde Harlem sneakers are contrasted with hits of vivid red all over

Here's a closer look at the newly launched sneaker pack (Image via Puma)

The Clyde is available in two separate hues as part of this partnership. The first has a royal interaction of regal blue and burned red, with the overpowering color spanning almost the whole of the shoe unit and contrasted with precise stitching and leather lining in the complimentary tone. The second colorway of this collaborative piece of work features signature Puma Black with scorching burned red accents.

Both sneakers have laces in a matching color palette. Whereas the medial panel has an overlay Puma signature emblem, the lateral side has the logo embroidered with red threads, including bold "Harlem" writing, overlaid on a rubber strip on the lateral heel, giving reference to Dapper Dan’s beginnings.

Expand Tweet

The blue variant has a white collar lining. On the other hand, the black one has a matching black lining. A chenille panther crowns the tongue as a reference to Puma’s legacy, while the other shoe features the "DDP" insignia. A tonal rubber midsole and outsole anchor each design.

While introducing these two shoes, Puma’s official website describes them as follows:

"PUMA x DAPPER DAN continues the artist's tradition of reinventing streetwear. In the latest collab, Dan takes inspiration from the idea of a post-game afterparty, complete with '90s and '00s aesthetics, his signature Harlem branding and monograms. This version of our archive sneaker, the Clyde, features Dapper Dan bold touch."

Designer Dapper Dan, who works out of Harlem, is known across the industry as the "king of knock-offs." This fashion guru rose to prominence in the late 1980s for dressing artists from hip-hop culture and sportsmen in high-end brands of clothing that he modified to exude a gangster-inspired look. He has collaborated with artists such as Bobby Brown, LL Cool J, and Salt-N-Pepa. Back in 2001, Jay-Z gave a shoutout to Dapper Dan in his track U Don’t Know.

Expand Tweet

Puma and Dapper Dan dropped their debut capsule collection that went public at New York Fashion Week in September 2022. The collection came in two waves, with the first release on October 29 of the same year, which was followed by the second one in early 2023.

This collection pays homage to the timeless Clyde sneaker on its 40th anniversary. The aforementioned latest collection, like the "Pre-Game Runway" Pack on the Puma Clyde, has really cemented the importance of this collaboration in today’s sneaker scene.

This fantastic shoe, created as part of a cooperation between two specialists in their respective fields, is a must-have in the collection of every sneaker enthusiast. Keep an eye on Puma’s official website for updates on more upcoming releases.