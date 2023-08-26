LaMelo Ball x PUMA MB.01 "Intense Red" shoes: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored

PUMA and LaMelo Ball have united once again to release an entirely novel version of the renowned PUMA MB.01 design. The upcoming variant will be part of the Team Bank sneaker pack, which will be clothed in an “Intense Red” outfit. This vivid Team Bank colorway of Ball's MB.01 silhouette is wrapped in an Intense Red-For All Time Red-Carnation Pink-PUMA Black color scheme.

The recently revealed LaMelo Ball x PUMA MB.01 "Intense Red" shoes are getting ready to enter the footwear scene on September 1, 2023, at 10 am EDT. These shoes will be dropped at a retail price of $125 for each pair. LaMelo admirers can place their order online via the brand's e-commerce store, alongside its associated PUMA Hoops sellers.

LaMelo Ball x PUMA MB.01 "Intense Red" shoes are accented with hits of black all over

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Team "Intense Red" colorway of PUMA MB.01 shoes (Image via PUMA)

The first signature silhouette between the sportswear and activewear brand and LaMelo Ball was the PUMA MB.01. This not only served as a symbol of the beginning of their partnership but also presented the sneaker community with a sophisticated shoe that reflected the player's distinctive style. The sneaker, which debuted in 2021, is still going strong with its newest "Intense Red" iteration.

Sharing the the product story of the upcoming colorway, the brand's web page states:

"LaMelo Ball is Not From Here. His personal style. His playing style. His route to the league. They’re all one-of-one. Let’s face it. He was never going to have a toned-down signature model, but the MB.01 is on a whole new level. It’s bold. It’s attention-grabbing. It’s Melo in shoe form. If you were going to ball in space, it would be in this shoe. And just like Melo, it’s unlike anything the league’s seen before. You could say it’s Not From Here."

This Team “Intense Red” rendition of the model is primarily covered in a vivacious tone of Red. These fashionable shoes have a top constructed of designed mesh and are created in a mid-cut profile.

Here, the tongue flaps as well as heel counters are done with comparable red hues. The former is accented with LaMelo’s “1-of-1” design in black, while the latter is emblazoned with “M.E.L.O.” lettering.

In addition, the lateral collar areas of the pair are embellished with wings design in distinct shade of red. The interiors are finished off with similar red textiles, with both the insoles and linings maintaining the eponymous red hues. Furthermore, he insoles are stamped with the player’s wing logos in pristine white, adding an extra shot of elegance to Ball’s first signature shoe.

Aside from this, the midsoles with Nitrogen infusion provide agility in addition to cushioning, which helps to provide a pleasant stride. The various hues of the shoes are mirrored in the coloration of the rubber outer sole units.

In addition to the aforementioned “Intense Red” variant of the Team colorways, the German sportswear juggernaut has also scheduled another “Blue” colorway of Ball’s PUMA MB.01 silhouette. This other iteration is entirely covered in a Blazing Blue/Royal Sapphire-Blue Glimmer-PUMA White palette.

This shoe will also arrive in the market on September 1, 2023. This monotone Team variant will be dropped with a selling price label of $125 for each pair and they will also be offered via the online as well as the in-store shops of PUMA and a few other select PUMA Hoops merchants.