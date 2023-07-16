PUMA MB.02 "Oreo" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The PUMA MB.02 from PUMA and LaMelo Ball walks the fine line between a practical basketball footwear and a fashion favorite. It has all the technology required to be an effective tool on the court while also maintaining the lifestyle charm that allowed it to launch a hit Rick and Morty partnership. For this next release, Puma has dressed the MB.02 in an elegant "Oreo" coloration.

About the release date of the LaMelo Ball x PUMA MB.02 "Oreo" colorway, the sneaker company has not made any official announcements so far. However, according to Sole Retriever, these shoes are expected to enter the sneaker market on August 11, 2023. Each of these shoes will cost $130. In addition to PUMA's online store as well as physical locations, they will be sold through a variety of additional retail partners.

PUMA MB.02 "Oreo" shoes are covered in themed black ensemble with white touches all over

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming PUMA MB.02 Oreo colorway (Image via Sole Retriever)

PUMA is a leading name in the sportswear industry, with a comprehensive range of goods spanning athletic shoes, apparel, accessories, and equipment. The organization has also worked with celebrities, athletes, and musicians such as Rihanna, Usain Bolt, and LaMelo Ball.

The latter most celebrity is one of the youngest NBA athletes currently playing for the Charlotte Hornets. In 2020, he secured an extended agreement with the German sportswear powerhouse, becoming a face for PUMA Hoops division.

PUMA Hoops is the business' basketball division, which came back into action in 2018 after a 20-year hiatus. It now aims to offer originality, flare, and efficacy to the basketball court with footwear like the Clyde Court and the RS-Dreamer.

The MB catalog, LaMelo Ball's unique collection of shoes and gear, is one of Puma's finest and sought-after merchandise. The MB.01, the debut sneaker in the player's MB series, was released in 2021. Following that, in 2022, both parties officially introduced the second enhanced variant, MB.02.

Since the introduction of the athlete's second shoe, the sneaker industry has seen numerous vivid and brilliantly designed shoes, both in 2022 and in the recent months of 2023. The most recent addition to the duo's lineup is "Oreo" iteration of PUMA MB.02.

This variant is covered in black from head to toe, with the upper layer being made up of mesh and synthetic toppings. The wing-shaped inserts are painted a gleaming black and snugly hug the mesh covering the vamp.

Here's another detailed look at the heels (Image via Sole Retriever)

On the heel counter, PUMA's formstrip shows up in solid black. White Puma insignia breaks up the monotone makeup, as do "M.E.L.O." and LaMelo's angel wings symbol. The wing motif continues down to the midsole, which is black and is similar to most of the shoe's design.

Besides that, the midsole is adorned with white speckles, ensuring that the version lives up to its "Oreo" moniker. This stealthy style is completed with a black outsole with a white Puma emblem on the heel and LaMelo's trademark on the tip of the toe.

Sneakerheads should keep an eye out for the LaMelo Ball x PUMA MB.02 "Oreo" colorway, which will be released shortly. Fans and other readers who wish to avoid losing the launch of this specific edition may download the PUMA app or register on the official website of the brand to receive timely notifications when the sneaker goes on sale.