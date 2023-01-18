Puma x Dapper Dan Drop 2 collection: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

German sportswear giant Puma has reunited with Harlem, New York City-based African-American fashion designer and haberdasher, Daniel Day, who famously goes by the name of Dapper Dan. The legendary designer and the world's third-largest sportswear manufacturer have reunited to launch an apparel and footwear collection.

The duo is collaborating after previously showcasing the 'Futrograde' show at New York Fashion Week in September 2022. The first drop of the collection was released on October 29, 2022, via Kith. Now, with 2023 just starting, a second drop has been released to the public.

The newly launched collection will feature multiple items such as sneakers, jackets, tracksuits, and tees. The collaboration was launched on the official e-commerce site of Kith and select Puma retailers globally on January 14.

More about the newly released Puma x Dapper Dan Drop 2 collaborative collection featuring apparel and footwear items

The latest collaboration between the German global sportswear label and the fashion legend from Harlem celebrates and honors their shared creative fusion and history.

The partnership is a further homage to the designer's career from 1980s and takes reference from the hip-hop culture of the time. The streetwear culture of the time was gradually accepted in the industry as the mainstay fashion trend.

Drop 2 of the collaboration reflects upon the meaningful expressions and features five limited-edition pieces. The collection pieces combine Puma's sportswear heritage with Dapper Dan's creativity.

The second drop is completely inspired by Dapper Dan's Harlem roots and reflects on his journey through the years. The official press release by Puma familiarizes fans with the journey of the Harlem-based fashion designer, stating:

"Since the early ‘80s Dap has been a pioneer of design, remixing symbols to create his own signature style. What started as him selling his luxury goods out of the trunk of a car, led to him wrapping cars in his designs for his hip hop clientele, and ultimately opening an atelier that people looked to for the full, Harlem experience."

In the press release, Dapper Dan also looks back at his journey, as he adds:

"I did to fashion what hip hop did to music, what jazz did to music, what we’ve always done to music."

Part 2 of the collection was inspired by the idea of pre-game runways, which feature all-over monogram designs that give the aesthetics of luxury upcycled knitted materials. The five pieces in the collection include:

T7 tracksuit - The jacket can be availed at a retail price of $300, and the T7 track pants can be availed at a retail price of $275. Men's SS Tee, which can be availed at a retail price of $70. Men's Jacquard Tee, which can be availed at a retail price of $70. Classic Clyde sneakers, which can be availed at a retail price of $250. Reversible padded jacket, which can be availed at a retail price of $250.

The T7 tracksuit features a co-branded logo mania, while the reversible puffer jacket features Dan's depiction of the German sportswear giant's signature logo. The jacket is given a flair with the usage of rhinestones and the collaborator's logo. The collection can be availed at select retailers including Kith and Extra Buttery.

