Where to buy the Kith x New Balance collection? Release date and more explored

Boston, Massachusetts footwear label New Balance is collaborating with Ronnie Fieg and his company, Kith, to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the New Balance 990. The collection also celebrates Fieg's 40th birthday, all in a single collaboration.

To commemorate this joyous occasion, the two labels are releasing a four-piece footwear collection featuring four generations of the 990 silhouettes. The four-piece sneaker rollout is slated to be released over the course of June 15 to June 18, with each silhouette releasing on each day. The collection will be available for purchase on the official e-commerce site of New Balance.

More about the upcoming Kith x New Balance 990 silhouette collection

upcoming Kith x New Balance 990 silhouette collection (Image via @ronniefieg / Instagram)

New Balance continues to be on a collaborative hot streak in 2022 with highly coveted and successful collaborations such as Aime Leon Dore, Joe Freshgoods, Teddy Santis, and Kith. Continuing their collaborative streak, New Balance has enlisted the services of Ronnie Fieg's Kith label to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their renowned New Balance 990 footwear line.

Ronnie Fieg reimagined four of his favorite colorways from the New Balance archive and his prior collaborations with previous 990 iterations for the collaboration. He has been working with the Boston-based footwear label since the 2010s, and has worked on several colorways of the label's signature 990 sneakers.

This week he unveiled two of the upcoming sneakers, the 990 V3 Daytona and the 990 V4 United Arrows. The official pictures of the remainder of the two silhouettes are still not out yet.

1) The 990 V4 United Arrows

Sneaker News @SneakerNews The KITH x New Balance 990v4 "United Arrows & Sons" Releases On Ronnie Fieg's Birthday The KITH x New Balance 990v4 "United Arrows & Sons" Releases On Ronnie Fieg's Birthday https://t.co/ifDEC2Kema

Kieth revealed the first look of the latest streamlined 990 V4 colorway on June 4, 2022, through his Instagram handle. The latest iteration takes its inspiration from the previously-released 2009 New Balance 997.5 collaboration.

The 2009 New Balance 997.5 sneakers were made in collaboration with the United Arrows and Sons, a Japanese label. The sneakers' uppers are constructed with supple suede materials donned in classic grey tone. The accents are made out of mesh based materials and features pink, purple, and blue colored hits over the forefoot, overlays, and the iconic "N" logo on the rear of the shoes.

The sneakers, which are part of Kith's 10th anniversary and the New Balance 990 silhouette's 40th anniversary, also feature a two-toned beige and white sole that contrasts with a black rubber outsole.

2) The 990 V3 Daytona

ShoemaniaQ @ShoemaniaQ Kith x New Balance 990v3 "Daytona" Releases June 16th Kith x New Balance 990v3 "Daytona" Releases June 16th https://t.co/v91NxtlJjv

Keeping his fans happy, Fieg swiftly released a follow-up on the V4 silhouette with another upcoming silhouette, 990 V3 Daytona on his Instagram handle on June 9, 2022. The pair were a nod to Fieg's childhood, as he visited Daytona Beach, Florida for trips with his family.

The Daytona colorway is inspired by the 2013 New Balance 1600 collab.The upper is made of suede and leather, and it comes in blue and brown colors. The splash of pink is emphasized by the presence of the classic "N" branding on the rear of the sneakers.

The look is enhanced by the addition of a white colored encap-cushioned midsole and black rubber outsoles, which provide additional comfort to the sneakers.

New Balance x Kith's Daytona (right) and United arrows (left) colorways (Image via @ronniefieg / Instagram)

The 990 V4 United Arrows & Sons colorway will be released for the first time on June 15, 2022. Continuing the streak, the 990 V3 Daytona colorway will be launched on June 16, 2022.

Next on the list is the 990V2 Cyclades colorway, which is slated to be released on June 17, 2022, while the 990V1 Dusty Rose, will be released on June 18, 2022. Kith will also offer an early access through its official mobile app, beginning June 13, 2022. The sneakers will be available in a range of sizes, from adult to infant.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far