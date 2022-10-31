Where to buy the Dapper Dan x Kith x Puma collection? Price, release date, and more explored

Harlem’s New York-based African American fashion designer and haberdasher, Daniel Day, famously known as Dapper Dan, has collaborated with the German sportswear label Puma for an apparel and footwear collection.

After showcasing their collaborative collection at New York Fashion Week during Puma's "Futrograde" presentation in September 2022, this marks the first drop in retail for the public.

For the newly launched collaborative collection, Dapper Dan readied 4 items as his reinterpretations of luxury, athleisure, and logo mania. The collection offers pieces such as tracksuits, sneakers, and more. The collaborative collection was launched on the official e-commerce site of Kith on October 29, 2022.

More about the newly launched Dapper Dan x Kith x Puma Classic Clyde VTG sneakers and apparel items

Newly launched Dapper Dan x Kith x Puma Classic Clyde VTG sneakers in Black colorway (Image via Kith)

The latest collaboration collection marks a fashion legend from Harlem and a global sportswear label. The two came together to celebrate and honor their shared history and creative fusions.

The partnership also pays homage to the democratization of Dapper Dan's career in the 1980's, taking references from hip-hop culture. The culture in the streetwear industry was also gradually accepted as a mainstay in the streetwear industry. In an official press release, Dapper Dan talks about the collaborative collection:

"The spiritual magic embodied by the puma as an animal is coming to life in the collaboration between Dapper Dan and the PUMA brand.”

The four-piece capsule features a wide selection of modernized classics, such as tees, tracksuits, and sneakers. The details of the four-piece capsule are given below,

T7 Jacket in multi colorway, which can be availed at a retail price of $255. T7 Pant in multi colorway, which can be availed at a retail price of $235. Velour Stone Tee in blue colorway, which can be availed at a retail price of $60. Clyde VTG sneaker in black colorway, which can be availed at a retail price of $215.

The official press release introduces the collection:

"Harlem-based designer Dapper Dan is known worldwide for his influence on high fashion with his iconic monogram designs. For his latest collection, Dapper Dan reimagines classic PUMA designs in his coveted atelier, combining his heritage to develop unique and elevated takes on iconic silhouettes."

Collection pieces such as the Tracksuit and Clyde sneakers arrive in a Rudagon multi-colorway. The official site introduces the monogram:

"In classic Dapper Dan fashion, this collection debuts the ‘Rudagon,’ a co-designed monogram inspired by legacy logos and luxury design. The collection pays homage to Hip Hop culture and 40 years of Clyde... The collection is an unmistakable representation of Dapper Dan’s aesthetic."

KITH @KITH Kith introduces PUMA x Dapper Dan as the exclusive retailer of their first collection.



Kith reimagines Dapper Dan’s iconic Harlem atelier on the second floor of our SoHo Flagship. Visit today from 10 AM - 11 AM EST, where Dapper Dan will be available for a meet and greet. Kith introduces PUMA x Dapper Dan as the exclusive retailer of their first collection.Kith reimagines Dapper Dan’s iconic Harlem atelier on the second floor of our SoHo Flagship. Visit today from 10 AM - 11 AM EST, where Dapper Dan will be available for a meet and greet. https://t.co/UGGQrWcIHL

The Clyde VTG silhouette in a black colorway is constructed out of canvas materials all over the upper which features Dapper Dan's AOP print in a Rudagon pattern. Another material is added to the mix with leather forming the formstripe laces. The official site introduces the silhouette:

"Dapper Dan’s bold take on PUMA’s iconic Clyde silhouette, featuring a premium leather and jacquard-accented upper, a co-branded embossed molded metal plaque on the heel tab, and a leather formstripe embellished with crystal finishes."

The iconic formstripes come with metal accents and the tongue features metal accents.The look is finished off with Leather gold foil printed upon the insoles and rubber cupsoles.

The entire collection can be availed via the official e-commerce site and physical stores of Kith, starting October 29, 2022.

