5 Korean celebrities who took over New York Fashion Week SS24 

New York Fashion Week (NYFW) is not merely an annual event. The magnificent display raises New York's enthusiasm to even higher planes. During this highly anticipated event, the streets of the city are filled with an odd buzz as fashionistas break the established norms of their conduct regarding fashion and create their unique style statements.

New York Fashion Week has its unique character thanks to the convergence of various personalities, nationalities, cultures, and styles. Every year, it has proven to be a mecca for people who live and breathe fashion, including celebrities, designers, and influential people in the fashion industry.

New York Fashion Week SS24 has also witnessed some widely admired K-celebs attending the runway presentations of different fashion houses and designers, including Helmut Lang, Rimowa, and Ralph Lauren. Stars like Rowoon, Rosé, and more attended Fashion Week, and when it comes to style they never disappoint, thanks to their impeccable grace and unparalleled fashion statements.

Below are five of the best Korean celebrities who ruled New York Fashion Week SS24.

Tiffany Young and four other Korean celebrities made stunning appearances at New York Fashion Week SS24

1) Rosé

The attention of onlookers and the spotlight were drawn to Rosé of BLACKPINK during New York Fashion Week SS24. On Thursday, September 7, 2023, Rosé was spotted at Rimowa's Siet 1898 125th Anniversary Exhibition. This exhibit took place at the Chelsea Factory in NYC.

The 26-year-old music sensation arrived wearing an all-black ensemble for the event. Her glittering outfit was an amazing combination of shiny, sheer brown leggings topped with a matching brown velvety skirt and a brown halter top. She accessorized her look with matching, bold black sandals.

2) Rowoon

Rowoon, the male protagonist of the new Korean drama series Destined With You, won hearts with his astonishing performance in the series and pumped up the air of New York Fashion Week SS24 with his presence.

The multi-talented star also attended Rimowa’s Seit 1898 Exhibition presented during NYFW. Rowoon sported an awe-inspiring look featuring a pristine white tee combined with chic black star-studded blazer for the event. He added more colors to his look with blue denim and accessorized his look with a black crossbody bag and matching belt.

3) Krystal Jung

Krystal Jung was yet another breathtaking attendee during New York Fashion Week. Jung Soo-jung, better known by her stage name Krystal Jung, is a Korean-American actress and singer. Her appearance at Ralph Lauren's SS24 runway show was a feather in the cap of the fashion house.

Krystal chose a shimmering strap dress with an all-bronze color palette for the occasion. In addition, she completed her ensemble with a purse that matched her outfit, making her look like the epitome of elegance and class.

4) Eric Nam

Another heartthrob at New York Fashion Week was Eric Nam. The 34-year-old singer-songwriter attended Helmut Lang’s runway show, hosted as part of Fashion Week. Eric opted for a minimal, all-black outfit. The outfit was a combination of a black tee and a matching shirt.

His look was completed with a pair of shiny black trousers and bold black patent leather shoes. Finally, he accessorized his ensemble with a similar black crossbody bag.

5) Tiffany Young

Stephanie Young Hwang, aka Tiffany Young, was invited for Helmut Lang’s SS24 runway presentation alongside Eric Nam. The incredible singer-songwriter was also dressed in an entirely black outfit: a black top and satin black skirt. She beautified her basic yet elegant dress with layered necklaces and numerous chain bracelets in both hands. For footwear, Tiffany wore black heeled boots.

These incredible Korean celebs brought a whole new level of excitement to the atmosphere at Fashion Week. All of the celebrities showed off their up-to-date sense of style by donning effortless yet graceful ensembles for Fashion Week.