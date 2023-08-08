Destined With You: Release date, plot, cast, trailer, and everything to know about Rowoon's upcoming drama

SF9's Rowoon and Jo Bo-ah's highly anticipated romance and historical drama, Destined with You, has already been creating considerable buzz among K-drama fans even before its release. The reason is quite simple—fans can't wait to see two of their favorite actors in the same project.

Moreover, the recently released trailers shed light on an interesting concept merging fantasy, romance, and comedy in the drama, further heightening interest. As the release date of the drama draws closer, fans are eagerly waiting to see what the aforementioned drama will unravel in each episode.

Rowoon was last seen in the Netflix series Tomorrow, while Jo Bo-ah made a cameo appearance in Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938.

Everything to know about Rowoon 's upcoming drama Destined With You

Release date, where to watch

The romance and fantasy drama, Destined With You, is scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, with sixteen episodes.

The upcoming episodes will have a duration of over one hour and ten minutes each. They will be released on a weekly basis, every Wednesday and Thursday, on Netflix.

Plot of Rowoon and Jo Bo-ah's highly anticipated drama

Destined With You chronicles the story of the enduring love between Lee Hong-jo, played by Jo Bo-ah, and Jang Shin-yu, played by Rowoon. The plot centers on an ancient forbidden book, sealed for centuries, which falls into Hong-jo's possession, while Shin-yu falls victim to its curse.

The duo's fate intermingles both in the present century and the Joseon era, showcasing how no matter what happens, the duo will always find their way back to each other, justifying the title of the drama as well.

Characters

Jo Bo-ah as Lee Hong-jo

Jo Bo-ah portrays Lee Hong-jo, an entry-level civil servant ranked at level 9. Despite facing numerous civil complaints, she remains dedicated to her job. In her private life, solitude is a familiar companion. Unexpectedly, her circumstances change when she acquires an ancient wooden chest, and the key to break the curse afflicting Jang Shin-yu (Rowoon).

Jo Bo-ah is known for her hit dramas Tale of the Nine-Tailed, Military Prosecutor Doberman, Forest, My Strange Hero, and others.

Rowoon as Jang Shin-yu

Rowoon takes on the character of Jang Shin-yu, a skilled and attractive lawyer, who often captures attention wherever he goes. Despite his success, he grapples with an inexplicable ailment that worsens over time. Determined to break his family's long-standing curse, Jang Shin-yu turns to Lee Hong-jo, the owner of an ancient wooden chest, for assistance.

Rowoon is known for portraying his acting skills in dramas including Extraordinary You, The King's Affection, and She Would Never Know.

Trailer for the upcoming drama, Destined With You

Netflix Philippines @Netflix_PH



#Rowoon #JoBoah #DestinedWithYou pic.twitter.com/SSNOIFu4n8 I am ready to run away with Rowoon and Jo Bo-ah in Destined with You this August 23

The recently unveiled trailer for the much awaited series evokes a sense of nostalgia by portraying both the present and past lives of Lee Hong-jo and Jang Shin-yu. Jang Shin Yu expresses uncertainty about the future with the words:

"You can't predict what's coming."

Meanwhile, Lee Hong-jo responds by saying that Jang Shin-yu can't achieve it either. However, Jang Shin-u confidently states that she can actually make it happen.

The teaser then transitions to depicting their past lives. In the middle of a crowd, Lee Hong-jo and Jang Shin-yu share a moment where time seems to stand still as they lock eyes. Jang Shin-yu softly murmurs in Lee Hong-jo's ear while he embraces her:

"Let's escape, go somewhere, anywhere."

K-drama fans are eagerly waiting to watch the duo in the latest drama that is slated for release on Wednesday, August 23, on Netflix.