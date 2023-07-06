Rowoon and Choi Yi-hyun confirmed for upcoming drama The Battle of Marriage 

On July 5, 2023, Rowoon and Choi Yi-hyun were confirmed as leads in The Battle of Marriage. This upcoming historical and comedic drama takes place during the Joseon era and explores the experiences of two young widows and widowers. These individuals are entrusted with arranging marriages for four notable and exquisite maidens who symbolize the essence of Joseon.

The casting confirmation news of Choi Yi-hyun and Rowoon has been creating a buzz among K-drama fans. They are excited to watch the duo in the upcoming historical drama.

K-Drama Casting @kdramacasting



Broadcast in October. #Rowoon and #ChoYiHyun officially confirmed to lead KBS historical drama < #TheBattleOfMarriage >, it’s comedy melo about a man met a young widow, and help other old miss and old bachelors to get married.Broadcast in October. #Rowoon and #ChoYiHyun officially confirmed to lead KBS historical drama <#TheBattleOfMarriage>, it’s comedy melo about a man met a young widow, and help other old miss and old bachelors to get married.Broadcast in October. https://t.co/SS7YqTosZA

Rowoon is set to chronicle the role of widowed Shim Jung-woo

Rowoon is set to chronicle the role of a widower endowed with multiple talents. Shim Jung-woo is good at studies and has everything in life but lacks luck. He also becomes the youngest person in his town to clear Civil Services Examination and is eager to get married.

Meanwhile, Choi Yi-hyun is poised to portray the character of Jung Soon-deok, a widow leading a clandestine existence, concealing her true identity from society. Set in the Joseon era, she assumes the role of a daughter-in-law within the Bukchon family during the night. However, come sunrise, she undergoes a complete transformation, becoming a resolute merchant engaged in commerce.

ester @rojoonworld



#Rowoon × #choiyihyun i love this pairing so much, the visuals are on another level 🤍🫶🏻 i love this pairing so much, the visuals are on another level 🤍🫶🏻#Rowoon × #choiyihyun https://t.co/qVT4jAY90f

As a widow during the Joseon era, Jung Soon-deok confronts numerous challenges. She diligently learns martial arts and other physical disciplines in secret, equipping herself to face perils single-handedly. In addition to her martial training, she is described as an ardent reader of romantic literature and serves as a matchmaker.

As the drama unravels, Jung Soon-deok meets Shim Jung-woo. They are tasked with marrying off the four most potential maidens representing Joseon at the higher level.

The Battle of Marriage, starring Choi Yi-hyun, will be directed by Hwang Seung-gi, acclaimed for his previous works such as Radio Romance and Into the Ring. The screenplay for the show will be written by the renowned screenwriter Ha Soo-jin, known for her successful projects like Sell Your Haunted House, Red Carpet, and others.

K-drama fans are excited to watch the duo acting in the drama together and can't wait to see Rowoon and Choi Yi-hyun's chemistry.

More about Choi Yi-hyun and Rowoon

Choi Yi-hyun, a South Korean actress, has garnered global recognition following her role as one of the main characters in the popular Netflix series All of Us Are Dead. Fans adored her portrayal in the zombie-themed drama.

She has also appeared in other notable dramas such as School 2021, Hospital Playlist (seasons 1 and 2), Less than Evil, and My Country: The New Age. Choi Yi-hyun is reportedly set to star in the upcoming drama Summer Vacation: Vampire Chef and the second season of All of Us Are Dead.

Rowoon, on the other hand, is not just an actor but an idol, being a part of the K-pop band SF9. He has appeared in several dramas and is particularly beloved by K-drama fans for his unique selection of scripts. Rowoon has been featured in noteworthy dramas such as Tomorrow, School 2017, She Would Never Know, Extraordinary You, The King's Affection, and more.

The sixteen-episode drama, The Battle of Marriage, is slated to premiere on October 9, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes