Rhuigi Villasenor x PUMA Clyde sneaker pack: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Fashion rebel Rhuigi Villasenor and PUMA recently teamed up for a thrilling version of the PUMA Clyde sneaker model, which ignited the world of footwear once more.

The creator of Rhude, who is renowned for his avant-garde creations and creative partnerships with Puma, has returned to the drawing board and has reimagined two historical hues of the iconic silhouette: "Pristine" and "Inky Blue."

The Rhuigi Villasenor x PUMA Clyde sneaker pack was officially launched on August 5, 2023. Both colorways of the shoe label’s popular model are currently available for purchase via END.Clothing’s online stores and from a slew of other associated retail stores. These minimal low-top shoes are marked with a retail price label of $115 for each pair.

Rhuigi Villasenor x PUMA Clyde sneaker pack offers two colorways Pristine and Inky Blue

Rhuigi Villasenor is the creator of the clothing line Rhude, which combines vintage cultural influences with American icons to create a distinctive reflection on the metropolis of Los Angeles.

One of the most recognizable names in the fashion world, Villasenor is renowned for his interpretations of timeless designs that are influenced by Americana, street style, and music.

For those unaware, Villasenor is a frequent collaborator with the German sportswear label. Earlier this year, the duo offered their joint take on the PUMA Suede sneaker model, and the latest Clyde pack will be another step in this collaborative journey.

The description of the collaborative sneaker pack on the END. Clothing website reads:

“In 1973 Walt Frazier made history. The prolific basketball player was the very first NBA player to endorse a sneaker - the Clyde. From the hardwood to the street, it may have been 50 years since it was born on the courts, but the Clyde, well, it’s the gift that just keeps on giving. What better way to mark the 50th anniversary of the OG sneaker than with a collaboration? Especially one with Rhuigi Villaseñor.”

The design and features of the brand-new sneakers are mentioned as follows:

“The streetwear designer reconnects with PUMA on a third linkup. The duo reinterpret the PUMA Clyde sneaker, dressing the shoe in a classic colour palette with a textural leather base setting the backdrop for a hairy suede beige formstrip, while silver toned foil co-branding punctuates the sidewall. This collaborative gem may have a fresh new look but it still captures old school hoops heritage.”

The duo’s latest pack offers two colorways, namely "Pristine/Grey" and "Inky Blue/Grey."

A grey suede PUMA formstrip perfectly contrasts the dusty leather uppers in the Rhuigi Villaseor x PUMA Clyde Pack's minimalistic style. Elements of creamy white adorn the toe box as well as the lace set, which neatly mirrors the sole unit.

The lateral midfoot retains the traditional Clyde marking in its proper location, while the tongue flap and heel counter have additional PUMA markings. Rhuigi branding, along with gold PUMA writing, can be spotted on the insole. An outer sole unit made of creamy rubber completes the look.

Don’t miss out on the newly launched Rhuigi Villasenor x PUMA Clyde footwear colorways that are available currently. Those interested can easily visit the aforementioned locations to get them. Also, to cop more future colorways of Clyde shoes, sign up on the German shoe brand’s website for quick updates and more information.