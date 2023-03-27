Rhuigi x Puma Suede B-Boy "American Beauty" sneakers: Where to get, release date and more explored

Puma, the German sportswear giant, is collaborating with Rhuigi Villasenor and his label, Rhude to launch a brand-new makeover of the Suede sneaker model. The Suede B-Boy sneaker model will be launched in an "American Beauty" makeover to celebrate the American classics.

The coast-to-coast collaboration between the duo links Los Angeles, the Rhuigi's home, with New York City. The latest makeover of the Suede B-Boy sneaker is clad in a pink hue. The collaborative shoe is centered around the aesthetics of college athletics and Americana at large.

The collaborative sneaker makeover will be launched on the e-commerce site of Puma and select retailers such as BSTN on April 1, 2023.

More about upcoming Rhuigi x Puma Suede B-Boy "American Beauty" sneakers

Upcoming Rhuigi x Puma Suede B-Boy "American Beauty" sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The German sportswear giant has collaborated with multiple artists and labels this year. The label, solely in March 2023, collaborated with Gen G, SpongeBob, Final Fantasy XIV, Dixie D'Amelio, Palamo, June Ambrose and Neymar Jr.. Now, the label is stepping in April with a frequent partner Rhuigi Villasenor.

Villasenor is the founder of clothing label Rhude, a brand that blends American iconography with nostalgic cultural references, which culminates a unique commentary on the city of Los Angeles. Villasenor is one of the legendary names of the fashion industry and is known for his reinterpretation of the classics that draw inspiration from Americana, street style and music.

The duo will launch a brand new makeover of the Suede sneaker model. Although the German label is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its Clyde sneaker model, they haven't stopped paying attention to the Suede sneaker model on which the Walt Frazier, Clyde silhouette is based on to take a special makeover.

To welcome Spring 2023, the Suede classic, which debuted in 1986, is now being clad in a tonal "American Beauty" color scheme. The color scheme is courtesy of Rhuigi Villasenor and is inspired by the breakdancing era of the 1980s. The sneaker model is constructed of high quality suede material across the upper.

The sneaker comes accompanied by fat and flat laces, which boast a white hue. Most of the silhouette comes clad in a pink hue across the base. The monochromatic color scheme is interspersed by a white form strip logo, which is placed on the lateral and medial profiles of the sneaker.

A "PUMA" branding is added on the lateral side of the shoe in a shimmering golden finish. Another hue is added into the mix, with the "Pristine" hue added to the sole unit and heel.

The heel tabs also feature golden-hued branding on the spines, which replaces the traditional "Puma" branding with the "19" and "91" lettering. However, a backstory for the branding hasn't been revealed by either brand.

More branding details are added on the green tongue tags with the white-hued "PUMA" lettering. The collaborative Suede sneaker is slated to be released on the e-commerce site of Puma, BSTN and other retailers on April 1, 2023 for $120.

Apart from the Suede sneakers, the duo also launched a collaborative collection on February 16 this year.

Poll : 0 votes