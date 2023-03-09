Puma x Gen.G collection: Price, release date and more explored

Puma, the German sportswear giant, is collaborating with the South Korean-based professional esports organization Gen.G to launch a brand-new collaborative collection offering apparel, footwear and accessories lines. The Gen.G esports organization, which was previously known as KSV Esports, is ranked No. 8 in Forbes list and is the highest-ranked in U.S. and Asia.

The collaborative collection is coming after the German label previously launched a collection with the Tiktok star and American singer Dixie D'Amelio. The entire collection features a neutral color scheme, which gives a timeless look.

The collection offer pieces such as tees, bandanas and sneakers. The collaborative Puma x Gen.G collection is slated to be released on the e-commerce site of Puma and select retailers like Foot Locker and Champ Sports on March 10, 2023.

Global sports company Puma and Global esports organization Gen.G announced a multi-year extension to their already existing partnership on September 19, 2022. The duo have continued to launch collections that are worn by Gen. G's creators and players.

For those who are unaware, Gen. G players include the reigning League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK) team. In a press release Martin Kim, the Chief Revenue Officer of Gen. G, said about the duo's multi-year partnership:

"Gen.G wouldn't be where we are today without PUMA. What we've been able to accomplish together in the gaming and esports space has been incredible and we're thrilled to continue this journey with such a committed partner."

The duo has launched creative merch collaborations, uniforms and player kits.

Since the duo kickstarted their partnership, they have been focused on amalgamating the gaming and esports culture into the lifestyle and fashion spheres, which continues with their upcoming collection.

The collection includes:

Gen.G Slipstream Esports Sneakers, which will retail for $100. Gen.G Esports Men's Sweatpants, which will retail for $70 in 2 colors. Gen.G Esports Men's Cap, which will retail for $35. Gen.G Esports Men's Bandana, which will retail for $25. Gen.G Leadcat 2.0 Slides, which will retail for $40. Gen.G Esports Graphic Tee, which will retail for $35. Gen.G Esports Men's Sweatshorts, which will retail for $60 in 2 colors. Gen.G Esports Hoodie, which will retail for $80 in 2 colors. Gen.G Esports Logo Tee, which will retail for $35 in 2 colors.

The collection's highlights include the solo sneaker model, i.e. the Slipstream. The sneakers come clad in a "White / Pristine" color scheme. The site introduces the sneaker makeover:

"The GEN.G Slipstream brings together esports and retro basketball aesthetics. It's packed with bold details and is all about clashing styles, genres, and genders – perfect for wearing to your next tournament while showing your support for the Korean gaming giants."

The sneakers' upper comes constructed out of leather material with the synthetic heel.

The synthetic heel features debossed detailing and raw edges. The Formstrip logo is placed on the lateral sides. The look is finished off with the rubber outsoles. In an effort towards a better future, the upper is made with at least 20% recycled material.

The entire collection can be availed on the Puma website starting March 10, 2023, and now from the app.

