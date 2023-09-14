Nike Air Footscape Woven “White Cow” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Fans of Nike sneakers have an undying affection in their hearts for the Nike Air Footscape woven line. The exquisite collection epitomizes the harmonious fusion of unrivaled comfort and performance. Towards the conclusion of the preceding year, the brand unveiled the highly anticipated return of the iconic Nike Footscape Woven, slated for 2023.

The long wait is almost over, with a variety of color schemes expected to enter stores in the coming months. An exciting new release adorning the list will be the Air Footscape Woven "White Cow."

Team Swoosh hasn’t announced any official release date, but a few reliable sources, including Sneaker Bar Detroit, are expecting the release of the Air Footscape Woven in the exquisite "White Cow" iteration for the holiday season of 2023.

This exquisite footwear masterpiece will be made accessible to the discerning consumer through the esteemed Nike.com platform as well as select retailers. Priced at a retail value of $160, these sneakers are an irresistible addition to any sneaker enthusiast's collection.

Nike Air Footscape Woven “White Cow” shoes are adorned with black cow-like prints

Here's a closer look at the upcoming Air Woven Footscape shoes (Image via Nike)

White Cow is the freshest colorway to join the Air Footscape Woven clan, and it's a stunning update to the timeless shoe. Acclaimed for their firm fit and distinctive construction, these sneakers feature a one-of-a-kind woven top with an unconventional lacing mechanism.

While some are seeing these sneakers as bovine-inspired, others are perceiving the black-and-white pattern as more evocative of the aristocratic Dalmatian than a cow. Nevertheless, this colorway is a luxurious mix of sail fake fur and white woven fabrics, offering a chic and modern look.

The skewed tongue and sockliner, in a neat white tone, exude a sense of elegance and sophistication. The intricate Nike logos are elegantly embroidered on an immaculate white tongue with contrasting black threads and camouflaged on the heels with white threads. Aside from these, there's a black Swoosh that sits perfectly on the insoles, producing a smooth effect when seen in its entirety with black collar padding.

The midsole is made of spotless white foam for cushioning comfort, and the outsole is made of tough black rubber for sturdiness. Like its predecessors, the "White Cow" model has Nike Air branding on the midsoles at the rear. White laces complete the image of these shoes.

Expand Tweet

The brand's Air Footscape Woven is a sleek shoe that takes architectural inspiration from the human foot's natural motion and contour. This sneaker boasts a sleek and fashionable appearance, owing to its incorporation of woven nylon material on the sides. This footwear possesses an innovative asymmetrical lacing system and an elastic sole, ensuring both comfort and stability for your feet.

For unversed, the Air Footscape, a true 1990s sneaker icon, was crafted by the Swoosh's Advanced Project Engineering Group. This innovative shoe emerged during a time when functionality took precedence over aesthetics in the world of footwear design.

The outcome was an athletic shoe that perfectly aligned with the anatomy of your foot, enhancing natural movement during training sessions. The sneaker maintains a cutting-edge ergonomic layout and a unique angled lacing system.

All in all, this upcoming rendition of Air Footscape woven is worth adding to your collection. If you want further updates on these and upcoming sneakers, keep a watch on the Swoosh label's official website or SNKRS app.