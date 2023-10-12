Nike Dunk Low Next Nature “Midnight Navy Team Gold” sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike Dunk Low is going to present a plethora of enticing colorways in the coming year. The sneaker community has already recorded numerous restocks that will reappear in 2024, along with fresh iterations of the specified model. Another addition to this roster will be the Nike Dunk Low Next Nature "Midnight Navy Team Gold" shoe.

The newly emerged Nike Dunk Low Next Nature “Midnight Navy Team Gold” variant will supposedly hit the shelves sometime during the spring of 2024, as stated by Sneaker Bar Detroit and other sneaker sources.

These women’s exclusive shoes will be marked with a $115 price tag and will be offered via the online and offline locations of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a bunch of connected retail vendors.

Nike Dunk Low Next Nature “Midnight Navy Team Gold” shoes are accentuated with crisp white overlays

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

Nike's Next Nature sneaker assortment employs Nike's sustainability ideas and is created from recycled materials. This lineup will add another Dunk Low variation to its ecologically conscious catalog next spring.

This colorway, which is being referred to as "Midnight Navy Team Gold," features a sophisticated as well as a sleek appearance. This Nike Dunk Low has a full-leather upper and is primarily covered in a dark midnight navy accent. The shoe has a white midsole and a white rubber outer sole unit.

These midnight navy portions are juxtaposed with the dazzling gold foundation that enables the team to produce an image that is harmonious from an aesthetic standpoint. The shoe's personality is enhanced by the addition of a clean white swoosh that runs throughout both side walls.

Additional details include navy marking components that stand out on the tongue as well as a sock liner. Also, there are navy lace fasteners that thread through the team's gold tongue flap. The footwear is finished off with a rubber outer sole unit, which is composed of the eponymous midnight navy hue and glued to the characteristic Dunk midsole, dressed in pristine white.

The Nike Dunk Low has been on a prolonged and dramatic journey, from its beginnings in collegiate basketball games all the way up to its current position as an exemplary example of urban street fashion.

The silhouette has been constantly evolving in recent years, despite the ups and downs of interest in it as an accessory for fashion. The backstory of the model is underlined in the following words:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

It adds:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Since their release is planned for next year, add the new Nike Dunk Low Next Nature shoe in the "Midnight Navy Team Gold" colorway to your wishlist.

Since their release is planned for next year, add the new Nike Dunk Low Next Nature shoe in the "Midnight Navy Team Gold" colorway to your wishlist.