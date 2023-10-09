Nike Dunk Low “Plaid” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

After presenting multiple plaid-inspired colorways of Air Force 1 in recent weeks, the Swoosh label is now shifting its focus to the Nike Dunk Low silhouette. The shoe label recently teased a “Plaid” colorway of the Nike Dunk Low sneaker model. This colorway is adorned with distinct hues of brown and elegant plaid embellishments all over.

The recently appeared Nike Dunk Low “Plaid” shoes are anticipated to be released in the coming weeks of 2023, as reported by Sneaker News. It’s equally important to know that the confirmed launch date is still kept under wraps by the Swoosh label.

These holiday-friendly sneakers will be offered exclusively in grade school sizing options, with a retail price label of $95 for each pair. Dunk aficionados can locate them online as well as offline via Nike, the SNKRS app, and a bunch of connected retail marketplaces.

Nike Dunk Low “Plaid” shoes are covered in premium brown textiles

Here's a detailed look at the sneakers (Image via Nike)

Throughout the course of the summer, we were informed that a Brogue Wingtip treatment will soon be appearing on a selection of Nike's lifestyle goods. Even though this grade school version of the Nike Dunk Low does not have the same gentleman's design as the original, the brownscale treatment and plaid trim pay homage to the original as a distant cousin.

In what appears to be an exploration of the inverse color blocking of the Air Force 1 Low "Hemp/Coconut Milk" that was released in September 2023, the Peter Moore creation picks for a strong brown treatment above the smooth leather patches and tongue tab while a sharply defined white hue guides the smooth leather foundation layer.

While the rope laces plus the inside lining take on a rarely seen light tan accent, the tongue flap structure is packed with a brilliant copper corduroy pattern.

Take a closer look at the uppers of the shoe (Image via Nike)

In addition to that, the swooshes on the side panels, along with the heel tabs, are dressed in a patchwork fabric with a neutral tone that integrates all of the other colors described earlier.

The Dunk sneaker style by Nike has formed the bedrock for the footwear market, being both affordable and stylish at the same time. Therefore, the Swoosh label never fails to flaunt the model’s greatest contributions, its origins, and its evolution on its website in the following words:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

Here's another look at the heel counters (Image via Nike)

It adds:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Add the new Nike Dunk Low “Plaid” shoes to your wishlist, as they are expected to arrive later this year. For those who are absolutely sure to add these shoes to their collection for the holiday season, you can easily subscribe to Nike’s online website or get the SNKRS app for timely alerts on their arrival.