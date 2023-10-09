Nike Dunk Low “Black Michigan” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Nike Corporation's Dunk Low collection never fails to please its admirers with intriguing variations and out-of-the-box styles. The shoe label has designed another quirky "Black Michigan" colorway of the model for its 2024 release.

The complete variant is clothed in a Black/Tour Yellow-Midnight Navy-Sail color scheme. The early look at the upcoming “Black Michigan” launch was shared by a sneaker insider, @prvt.selection, via social media handles.

The Nike Dunk Low “Black Michigan” rendition will supposedly hit the sneaker world on February 1, 2024, as stated by Sole Retriever. These low-tops will be traded by the online and physical locations of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a slew of connected retail vendors.

The retail price for them is set at $125 per pair. Note that confirmation of the launch date is still pending.

Nike Dunk Low “Black Michigan” shoes are adorned with Tour Yellow and Midnight Navy hues

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Dunk Low Black Michigan sneakers (Image via Instagram/@masterchefian)

There is no denying the long and illustrious history that Nike has with collegiate basketball. For the uninitiated, the Swoosh's Dunk sneaker range is a significant part of that history.

The legendary "Be True to Your School" range from the 1980s is a perfect representation of how the footwear company has continually paid close attention to the passion and enthusiasm of collegiate teams. This particular assortment was released in the 1980s.

This illustrious collection would not have been complete without the Michigan Wolverines coloring, with its eye-catching palette. With the release of the Nike Dunk Low in Black Michigan, the company is recreating Wolverine energy for the modern basketball and sneaker enthusiast.

The modern iteration of this Dunk Low takes influences from the initial version and delivers a fresh viewpoint while remaining true to its heritage. This Dunk Low was inspired by the original design.

This iteration experiments with the location of the colors, turning the original design on its head. The basketball shoe is given a contrasty edge by the predominate use of black colors, which can be seen on the toe box, the quarter panel, the sockliner, and the tongue flap.

Nevertheless, what distinguishes this version from others is its dedication to achieving a vintage appearance.

The raw leather edges of the navy parts that make up the mudguard, eyestays, and heel topping give the shoe a more rugged appearance. The layout has a collar that has been made to look like worn and cracked leather.

Underneath the collar's surface, which is black, there is a contrasting layer of yellow leather, which adds richness as well as enigma to the overall look. The Michigan pride is brought home with the use of bright yellow accents on the Swoosh, the logo on the tongue flap, and the heel counter.

To end, a subdued sail midsole and a black rubber outer sole unit provide a visually stunning contrast with each other.

Nike explains the history of the Dunk as a basketball shoe by saying:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

It adds:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Be on the lookout for the newly emerged Nike Dunk Low “Black Michigan” sneakers that will be accessible in the coming year. Dunkheads and other interested readers can simply sign up on Nike’s site or use the SNKRS app for regular updates on the stated Dunk colorway.