Nike Air Force 1 Low “Black White Flowers” shoes: Everything we know so far

Nike pushes all boundaries when it comes to its most beloved Nike Air Force 1 sneaker style. The most recent example of this is the new "Black White Flowers" colorway of the stated silhouette. This colorway of Air Force 1 Low is embellished with quirky 3D floral cutouts all across the uppers.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low "Black White Flowers" colorway is anticipated to be offered by the Swoosh label in the latter weeks of 2023, as reported by House of Heat. The official word on the launch of this AF1 variation is still awaiting confirmation from the shoe company.

These beautifully crafted sneakers will be traded via the online as well as offline stores of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a slew of authorized retail merchants. AF1 aficionados must wait for the pricing details, which are yet to be revealed, as well.

Nike Air Force 1 Low “Black White Flowers” shoes are adorned with beautiful 3D floral embellishments

Here's another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

Nike Air Force 1 Low shoe has, for a very long time, been held up as an example of versatility in the world of sneakers. It is an emblem of ageless elegance since it has a truly exceptional ability to not only adhere to the prevalent fashion winds but also initiate daring trends of its own.

Now, with an eye on the coming generations of sneaker fans on the rise, a new kids-only variation is beginning to flower.

This delightful combination makes the most of the inherent adaptability of the design. Staying loyal to its roots, the genuine leather upper has been transformed into a blank canvas for the designer's imagination. This has been done by adorning it with colorful flower designs with six-pointed leaves in white and green.

The toe box as well as the medial heel sections surprise with a pleasant 3D flower design, which calls upon the creative faculties of younger people. This elevates the joyful attitude of the shoe.

The sole unit underneath is a timeless combination of white and gum, and it has been given a semi-translucent polish for added flair. This is in stark contrast to the brightly decorated upper, which keeps the base looking refined and understated.

Take a closer look at the uppers and heel counters of these shoes (Image via Nike)

When it was first released in 1978, the Nike Air Force 1 footwear style immediately became an enduring cultural phenomenon. Since then, it has developed into an integral part of streetwear, cherished by sneakerheads and the general public alike.

The Swoosh symbolizes the silhouette's connection to its past by emphasizing the following point:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

It further adds:

“Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

Add these Nike Air Force 1 Low "Black White Flowers" colorways to your watchlist, as they will hit the shelves in the coming weeks of 2023. For quick notifications on these sneakers, you can simply sign up on Swoosh's online portal or use the SNKRS app.