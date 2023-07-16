What time will the Nike Dunk Low Next Nature "Phantom Gold" shoes drop? Restock date, price, and more details explored 

The Oregon-based sneaker titan frequently introduces new colorways of its Nike Dunk Low silhouette for its admirers. Alongside new colorways, the brand also regularly restocks popular variants.

This July, the sneaker community will witness the rerelease of eight widely admired iterations of the Nike Dunk Low, one of which is Next Nature's "Phantom Gold" colorway. This iteration is entirely dressed in a Phantom/White/Volt/Gold Suede color palette.

The restocking Nike Dunk Low Next Nature "Phantom Gold" shoes are slated to hit the sneaker market on July 27, 2023, at 8:30 PM GMT+5:30, with a cost of $100 per pair. Dunk aficionados and other curious people may locate them on Nike's e-commerce website, at a few other physical retail locations, as well as through its linked sellers.

Nike Dunk Low Next Nature "Phantom Gold" shoes are completed with crisp white leather panels

Here's a detailed look at the shoes (Image via Spotskeeda)

On July 27, 2023, the Swoosh has planned to celebrate Dunk Low Day with the rerelease of eight popular variants of the silhouette. The colorways, namely "Needlework," NBA "Chicago Bulls," "Midas Gold," "Graffiti," "Be True," "Vast Grey," "Medium Olive," and "Phantom Gold," will restock for purchase this month.

The description of the rereleasing Nike Dunk Low Next Nature shoes on Nike's page reads:

"Created for the hardwood but taken to the streets, the '80s b-ball icon returns with classic details and throwback hoops flair. Now made with at least 20% recycled materials by weight, it lets you do good by looking good."

"Phantom/Gold Suede/White/Volt/Black" is the color scheme for the Gold Phantom sneakers. The white summit acts as the base for the top, which is constructed of leather. The top white details are most evident on the pierced vamp, tongue, midsection, and heel collars.

The white foundation is encased in gold suede toppings made of tumbled leather. Tumbled leather gold embellishments are added to the toe boxes, heel counters, heel tabs, eye stays, and profile swooshes on both the medial and lateral sides.

Branding elements are put atop the white tongue tags, which feature gold-hued "Nike" writing and a swoosh insignia. More gold is applied to the lining and laces. The Swoosh label's sustainability logo is presented in black on the volt-colored sock liners. The look is completed by white midsoles and gold outer sole units.

These Dunk Lows belong to the ecologically conscious Next Nature catalog, which is part of the brand's Move to Zero initiative. Therefore, the eco-friendly practices employed to make this Nike Dunk Low are highlighted on the Swoosh's website:

"This product was responsibly designed utilizing recycled materials from post-consumer and/or post-manufactured waste. One of our biggest steps on our journey to zero carbon and zero waste is in choosing our materials because they account for more than 70% of any product’s footprint."

"By reusing existing plastics, yarns, and textiles, we significantly reduce our emissions. Our goal is to use as much recycled materials as possible without compromising on performance, durability and style," it continues.

Mark your calendars for the Nike Dunk Low Next Nature "Phantom Gold" release later this month. Customers who do not want to miss the reintroduction of this variant may sign up for frequent updates on the company's web page.