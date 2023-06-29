Nike Dunk Low "Corduroy" sneaker pack: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant, has continued to give sneakerheads multiple makeovers of the Dunk sneaker model throughout 2023. The label has furthermore added a new concepts and materials to various iterations of the Dunk, including SB, low-cut, high-cut, EMB, remastered, and more.

The latest makeover to surface upon the Dunk sneaker model is the "Corduroy."

The "Corduroy" sneaker pack will feature two colorways - grey and pink. The makeover of the shoe is kept almost monochromatic to give it a timeless and minimalistic look. The shoes can immediately catch the attention of sophisticated sneakerheads.

An official release date for the Dunk Low "Corduroy" sneaker pack hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet, but according to Sneaker Bar Detroit, the pack will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in the coming months of 2023. It is expected to retail at $110.

The Nike Dunk Low "Corduroy" sneaker pack comes in light hues that are perfect for your casual summer outfits

The upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Corduroy" sneaker pack features "Grey" and "Pink" colorways (Image via Sportskeeda)

Designed by the Swoosh label's veteran and the legendary sneaker designer Peter Moore, the Nike Dunk model has been a beloved silhouette for almost four decades now. The silhouette was launched by the Swoosh label in 1985 as a part of the basketball shoe.

Soon, many other sub-labels saw through the chameleon nature of the Dunk sneaker model and took interest, as a result of which it was reiterated in SB, Low-Cut, High-Cut, EMB, and other models. The shoe was also adapted by streetwear enthusiasts, skateboarders, as well as collegiate and high-schoolers due to the iconic "back to school" colorways.

The official Swoosh label's site introduces the sneaker model as follows:

"Created for the hardwood but taken to the streets, the '80s b-ball icon returns with perfectly shined overlays. With its iconic hoops design, the Nike Dunk Low channels '80s vintage back onto the street, while its padded, low-cut collar lets you take your game anywhere - in comfort."

For the latest installment, the Dunk sneaker model is letting go of its collegiate, skateboarding, and basketball essence to be designed in a sophisticated manner. The sneaker pack will come in almost monochromatic colorways of pink and grey, keeping the look casual, making it ideal for your light summer outfits.

The upper of the shoes will be constructed out of a mix of premium leather, mesh, and corduroy material. The base of the shoe will be constructed with a white leather layer. The white leather is seen accentuated upon the toe boxes, quarter panels, and collar. The color is further added upon the mesh tongues and mesh linings.

The second hue of the shoe is titular, and can be either pink or grey. It is added upon the corduroy overlays, which are placed upon the forefoot, lacing system, heel tabs, and the profile swooshes. The grey or pink hue is also added on the insoles, tongue tags, laces, and rubber outsoles.

Branding details are added with the "Nike" lettering on heel tabs, tongues, and the sock liners.

The Dunk Low "Corduroy" sneaker pack is the perfect choice for the summer with their basic, and minimalistic hues. The pack is slated to be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike and select retailers in 2023 for $110.

