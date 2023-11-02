Nike Air Force 1 Low Valentine’s Day “Sole Mates” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

In celebration of the upcoming romantic season, Nike will release the Air Force 1 Low "Sole Mates" colorway as part of their "Valentine's Day" collection, sure to win the hearts of sneakerheads everywhere. The complete shoe is dressed in themed red and white hues.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low Valentine's Day "Sole Mates" colorway will be available for purchase on February 4, 2024, as per Sole Retriever. These sneakers will be sold via select Nike locations as well as online and at the websites of other merchants. The retail price of this item, which comes in sizes appropriate for children, is $100 per pair.

Nike Air Force 1 Low Valentine’s Day “Sole Mates” shoes are covered in vivid red and white ensemble

Here's a detailed look at the shoe (Image via Nike)

Every year in February, in honor of Valentine's Day, Nike surprises and charms its fans by releasing limited-edition products with themed packaging. This time, the company has added a splash of magic for younger sneaker enthusiasts by introducing the kid's special Air Force 1 Low, entering the Valentine's Day catalog.

This shoe will be a component of the Valentine's Day collection. The latest version follows closely on the success of the brand's creation of a women's special Dunk Low and Air Max 1 for the event, highlighting Nike's ongoing dedication to commemorating the day across various ages.

The forthcoming kids' special Nike Air Force 1 Low Valentine's Day is unlike anything else on the 2024 Valentine's roster that we have seen before. Its top is embellished with a supple and fuzzy chenille fabric, which offers physical appeal and the aesthetic satisfaction it provides.

The foundation is pure white, and the vibrant toppings create an impact in tones of intense red. The iconic Swoosh logo features a velvety feel and is delicately highlighted with a striking red cloth, all of which contribute to the overall allure of this design.

Labeling motivated by Valentine's Day captures the limelight: the tongue tag is in the form of a heart, and the back tag contains the loving words "To: You," along with a heart plus Nike's distinctive Swoosh logo. In order to complete the look, a blazing red outer sole unit and a white iconic AF1 midsole featuring the word "AIR" underlined in red have been incorporated.

Each pair of the Air Force 1 will also come with stickers, jokingly referred to as "Solemates," that combine the Nike logo with Valentine's Day elements. This will be a lovely bonus.

The essential background of the AF1 sneaker style is highlighted in the following way on the Nike site:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

Take a closer look at the stickers and uppers of the shoe (Image via Nike)

It continues:

“Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

A new "Sole Mates" version of the Nike Air Force 1 Low is on the way in the early months of next year, so keep an eye out for those. To keep up with the release of the highly anticipated pair, interested parties can utilize the SNKRS app or sign up for email alerts.