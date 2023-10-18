Nike Dunk Low Next Nature “Light Bone Platinum Violet” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Nike Dunk Low is getting ready to welcome a newly crafted "Light Bone Platinum Violet" colorway to its sustainable Next Nature range. In the spring of 2024, the Nike Dunk Low Next Nature “Light Bone Platinum Violet” colorway is anticipated to enter the footwear scene, as stated by Sole Retriever.

These low-tops will be sold by Nike, the SNKRS app, and a couple of other select marketplaces, both online and in-store. It will be sold at a price of $115 and will only be offered in sizes suited for women. Dunkheads will have to wait for precise launch dates of these sneakers.

Nike Dunk Low Next Nature “Light Bone Platinum Violet” shoes are made using recycled materials

Here's a detailed look at the shoe (Image via Nike)

It is impossible to dispute the fact that Nike has a long and illustrious history of producing much-loved footwear, with the Dunk Low consistently placing near the top of the list of unparalleled bestsellers.

In the past few years, the company has been shifting its manufacturing procedures in the direction of being more environmentally friendly and sustainable. This devotion is made clear in their Next Nature (NN) portfolio, which brings together sustainability and fashionable design.

The forthcoming Nike Dunk Low NN Light Bone Platinum Violet hopes to become a part of this tradition. It joins other eagerly awaited releases such as the “Midnight Navy Team Gold” and the “NBA Paris” in this regard.

This Dunk Low has an excellent sense of proportion between its contrasting colors. The toe box, the quarter panel, the collar areas, and the tongue flaps are all elegantly decorated with platinum violet.

Take a closer look at the uppers (Image via Nike)

On the contrary, the light bone color blends in perfectly with the mudguard, eyestays, lace set, heel counter, and the iconic Swoosh, delivering a harmonious equilibrium to the overall aesthetic.

The "Nike" logo is embroidered in a color that matches the violet on the heel tab, bringing it to life. The labeling detail on the tongue tag is displayed gracefully in a light bone color. The layout is brought to a satisfying conclusion with the juxtaposition of a rubber outer sole unit in a brilliant violet color and a midsole that is the color of sail.

Swoosh's release of the Nike Dunk Low model has led to a growing global interest in the company's athletic shoes. The company appreciated the value of this contribution via a few pieces of facts about the sneaker model's rich historical background:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

Here's a look at the heel counters (Image via Nike)

It continues as:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Keep a watchful eye out for the forthcoming Nike Dunk Low Next Nature “Light Bone Platinum Violet” shoes that will be purchasable during the spring of the following year. Those curious to get their hands on these pairs can simply register on the Nike online site or use the SNKRS app for timely updates on the arrival of these shoes.