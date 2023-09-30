Nike Dunk Low "NBA Paris" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

After its successful restock of the NBA x Dunk Low "Chicago Bulls" sneakers, Nike introduced a brand new sneaker as a nod to the National Basketball Association (NBA). The NBA could be credited for providing entertainment to millions of people for more than seven decades with iconic leagues and championships.

The Swoosh label has held the title of being its official partner since 1992. It has continued to add innovative, leading, and technologically advanced kits for the games, including jerseys, shoes, and more. Now, the Swoosh label is furthering its partnership with the NBA with the launch of Dunk Low "NBA Paris."

An official release date for the Dunk Low "NBA Paris" sneaker hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet. However, according to the media outlet Sneaker Bar Detroit, the pair will be released sometime in January 2024. It will be available at the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers at a price of $120.

Nike Dunk Low "NBA Paris" sneakers celebrate the NBA Paris Game 2024 between Brooklyn Nets and Cleaveland Cavaliers

The Nike Dunk Low "NBA Paris" sneakers will be clad in the White/Neutral Olive/Black colorway (Image via @masterchefian / Instagram)

The 1985-debuted Dunk sneaker model has remained the center of attention in 2023 with multiple iconic releases. The silhouette was designed by Nike's veteran Peter Moore for the basketball courts. It had a clean look and a comfortable sole unit to win over any basketball player.

The sneaker model has shared a strong connection to the basketball game as it has been closely associated with college-level teams since its release. The official Swoosh label's site introduces the sneaker model as:

"From backboards to skateboards, the influence of Nike Dunk is undeniable"

The latest makeover to be added to the sneaker lineage is Dunk Low "NBA Paris," which gives a nod to the upcoming NBA Paris Game 2024. The game will feature Brooklyn Nets and Cleaveland Cavaliers playing against each other at the Accor Arena, on January 11, 2024. The match will mark the league's third regular-season game.

Other than celebrating the upcoming showdown, the Dunk Low "NBA Paris" also celebrates the NBA's global influence. The sneaker makeover comes clad in a "White/Neutral Olive/Black" color scheme.

The upper of the shoe is constructed out of durable leather material and the base of the limited-edition sneaker comes clad in a white hue. This can be seen accentuated upon the perforated toe boxes, middle panels, and ankles.

Expand Tweet

The white base contrasts with the neutral olive overlays, which are placed upon the toe boxes, lacing system, ankle collars, heel tabs, mesh inner lining, and plain cotton laces. Another hue is added into the mix with a black hue placed upon the "NIKE" branding upon the heel tabs and the profile swooshes, placed on both medial and lateral sides.

The sneaker colorway pays homage to the host city as the NBA logo is accentuated upon the lateral heels, alongside "National Basketball Association" lettering to signify its global presence. A nod to the upcoming Paris NBA 2024 game is given upon sock liners as it features "PARIS" lettering. The look is finished off with white midsoles and olive rubber outsoles.

The pair is expected to be released via Nike, its official website, the SNKRS app and select retailers in January 2024 for $120.