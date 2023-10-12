Nike SB Dunk Low Valentine’s Day “Light Bone” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Seasonal drops have long been a cornerstone for shoe labels, and Nike SB has been especially well-versed in these releases. As we're drawing closer to the month of romance, the sneakerheads are recording the early looks of more themed designs, one of which is the newly emerged SB Dunk Low Valentine's Day "Light Bone" colorway.

The Nike SB Dunk Low Valentine’s Day “Light Bone” sneakers are projected to be offered sometime in February 2024, as mentioned by Sneaker Bar Detroit and other sneaker sources. These shoes will be dropped with a fixed price label of $125 per pair. Fans can get their hands on these shoes via the online as well as in-store sites of Nike, the SNRKS app, and a bunch of connected retail shops.

Nike SB Dunk Low Valentine’s Day “Light Bone” shoes are highlighted with red accents

Here's another look at the shoe (Image via Instagram/@solesorcerer)

Nike SB has been exceptionally good at these rollouts, ticking the important events of the calendar with major and memorable launches. Over the course of the last two decades, the Swoosh label’s SB Dunk Low has evolved into a blank canvas for a wide variety of themed and collaborative adaptations.

Nike SB is getting ready to drop a limited-edition special edition shoe in celebration of Valentine's Day, which is not too far off at this point. We have already witnessed a "Burgundy" variant, which has set up the environment for the much-anticipated follow-up, which is the "Light Bone" variation.

This rendition of Light Bone features a color scheme that is subdued and delicate. It ensures that it embodies the romantic essence of Valentine's Day while preserving its adaptability. This SB Dunk is constructed out of a variety of elements.

It has a satin foundation, which is accented with reinforcements made of supple suede as well as rugged tumbled leather. This shoe embodies the spirit of romance. The flawless matching of the subtle laces with the sock liner's hue contributes to the overall cohesion of the shape.

The prominent red string that is weaved into the Nike SB insignia on the tongue flap is a striking design element that serves as an understated nod to the concept of the "red thread of fate." This concept is carried over to the insole, which features a graphic of a hand with a comparable red string linked to the pinky finger.

This is meant to represent an intimate relationship with a person's soulmate. The layout is anchored by a white midsole that is highlighted by red stitching, plus a white rubber outer sole unit that is a perfect complement to the midsole.

Without the introduction of the Dunk style by Swoosh, the Nike SB Dunk would never have begun its voyage. Therefore, Nike traces the origins of the Dunk style as follows:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

It adds:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Add the recently surfaced Nike SB Dunk Low Valentine’s Day “Light Bone” colorway to your watchlist, as these skate shoes will be accessible in the following year. For the official launch date and time, you must stay tuned to the Swoosh’s website or use the SNKRS app.