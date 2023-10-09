Nike SB Dunk Low Pro "Fog" sneakers: Restock date, price, and more details explored 

The Nike SB Dunk line has remained popular because of its extensive lineage of trailblazing designs plus its deep roots in the skateboarding subculture. Outside of the outlandish variations, certain inline SB Dunk Lows have remained simple by mixing monochrome uppers with gum soles. Later this month, one such Nike SB Dunk colorway, dubbed "Fog," will be re-released, which was initially seen in 2021.

The Nike SB Dunk Low Pro "Fog" shoes are slated to restock on October 20, 2023. These chic skateboarding sneakers will be offered with a selling price tag of $115 for each pair. They will be sold through Nike's SNKRS app and a bunch of linked Nike SB retail merchants across the globe.

Nike SB Dunk Low Pro "Fog" colorway is complemented by a gum sole unit

Here's another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

Nike SB has gained notoriety for producing skateboarding shoes that are both inventive as well as trendy. The Nike SB footwear designs appeal to both the needs and tastes of skaters as well as sneaker fans. The Nike SB Dunk Low serves as one of the brand's most popular designs, and over the years, it has been made available in a wide variety of colorways as well as collaborations with other brands.

One of the most visually captivating and distinctive variations of the model's Pro version is the Fog edition, which was introduced in 2021 as a tribute to the 2005 Nike SB Dunk High Fog.

The outer layer of the footwear is constructed out of sophisticated black suede, and it features mesh tongues that increase ventilation. For a unified appearance, the shoelaces, lining, and midsole all showed up as variations of black that are identical to one another.

Here's a closer look at the hairy suede uppers of the sneakers (Image via Nike)

A bit of contrast is added to the layout by the leather Swooshes in Cool Grey, which are balanced by a more pastel tone of grey in critical areas such as the tongue flaps, the heel counters, and the insole.

A gum rubber outer sole unit not only provides outstanding stability but also brings an additional layer of heritage to the whole look. This is the finishing touch on the fashionable ensemble that was put together. Sneakerheads and skateboarders alike are sure to take notice of the "Fog" SB Dunk Low Pro because of the unique blend of materials and color combinations that it has.

The description of these sneakers on the SNKRS app reads:

“Before its sole ever touched a skate deck, the Dunk made its mark on the hardwood as a basketball shoe—but the style was eventually adopted by skateboarders for its durability and responsive board feel."

Take a detailed look at the toebox and heel counters of the shoes (Image via Nike)

It further continues as:

"In 2002, the silhouette was re-engineered to meet the needs of this new audience, including a Zoom Air unit in the heel and a padded tongue for maximum comfort.”

Mark your calendars for the scheduled Nike SB Dunk Low "Fog" colorway that will hit the shelves in the next few days. For those who don't want to miss out on this rerelease, you can simply download the SNKRS app and stay tuned for the sneaker's arrival.