Nike SB Dunk Low "Valentine's Day" 2024 sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Like every year, Nike has already started preparing for the love season, even though Valentine's Day is months away. The Swoosh label is famed for celebrating all the holidays and get into its spirits by releasing multiple themed-footwear for the same. Among honoring all ethnicities globally, the Swoosh label also celebrates Valentine's Day, which falls on February 14 every year.

The Swoosh label launches multiple themed sneakers for the holiday, and for 2024, the first sneaker to make an appearance is the SB Dunk Low. For Valentine's Day 2024, the Swoosh label has prepared a rich color palette for the SB Dunk sneaker model, which is fit for streetwear enthusiasts and skaters.

An official release date for the SB Dunk Low "Valentine's Day" sneakers hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet. However, according to the media outlet Sneaker Bar Detroit, the sneaker pair will be released at a price of $125 via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in February 2024.

The Nike SB Dunk Low "Valentine's Day" sneakers will be released in February 2024

The upcoming Nike SB Dunk Low "Valentine's Day" sneakers will be released in February 2024 (Image via @masterchefian / Instagram)

The Dunk sneaker model was designed by Nike's veteran Peter Moore in 1985 for the hardwood basketball courts. Since its release, the silhouette has remained a popular choice among sneakerheads, as it is often clad in unique, clean, and aesthetic color schemes.

The silhouette has maintained its relevance for nearly four decades and continued to be revealed in new makeovers. Over the years, the model was appreciated by other categories of the Swoosh label and was reiterated in multiple models, including the SB Dunk.

Under the guidance of Sandy Bodecker, the Dunk sneaker model was reiterated as SB Dunk for skateboarders in 2002. The official Nike site introduces the SB Dunk as:

"From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters."

It further states:

"Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colourways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast."

The SB Dunk sneaker model is now being clad in a Valentine's Day theme and will forgo its skateboarding roots to be clad in streetwear outlook for the Day of Love. The silhouette comes clad in a Burgundy Crush/Dark Team Red/Earth/Dark Pony/University Red color scheme.

The upper of the shoe is made of a mix of premium cracked leather, tumbled leather, and suede. The base of the shoe is clad in cracked leather burgundy crush hue, which contrasts with the earthy tumbled leather overlays and is placed upon the forefoot, lacing system, ankle collars, and heel tabs.

The profile swooshes come in a dark team red hue, which is reminiscent of the "Red Lobsters." The most prominent themed feature of the shoe includes a graphic of red string tied around the pinky fingers joining two hands on plush suede sock liners. The graphic symbolizes the formation of an invisible love bond. The look is finished off with burgundy speckled sole unit.