Nike Air Force 1 Low “Year of the Dragon” (2024) shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike is constantly building up on its 2024 collection for Chinese New Year celebrations, and the new Nike Air Force 1 Low rendition is the latest step in this direction. The "Year of the Dragon" colorway features a glittering embellishment on the lace dubrae.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low “Year of the Dragon” shoes will potentially hit the shelves sometime during January 2024, as per Sneaker News. However, the exact launch date is kept under wraps.

This special iteration is expected to arrive with a fixed price tag of $125 for each pair. Nike will offer them through its online and physical stores, the SNKRS app, and a variety of connected sellers.

Nike Air Force 1 Low “Year of the Dragon” shoes are adorned with reptile-textured swooshes

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

After spending some time indulging in the intricate pattern work of the previous model, the Nike Air Force 1 Low is getting ready to extend its wings and unveil the "Year of the Dragon" iteration of its newest sneaker.

In honor of the fabled dragon, which in East Asian tradition is an embodiment of strength, courage, and good fortune, this interpretation constructs a delicate story using pastels while infusing it with rich cultural value.

The upper portion of the Air Force 1 Low has a depiction of harmony in delicate pastel pink suede, which stands out against the background of ivory leather uppers. This interaction embodies the yin and yang of calmness and power in a way that is both subtle and striking.

The midsole, the lining, and the laces provide a longer stage for this two-tone art. The fabric-woven tongue, which is evocative of its predecessor, continues its exquisite swirl with elaborate Eastern designs, which further reinforces the strong link to Asia.

However, the dragon's mythical power and majesty are best conveyed through the reptilian-textured Swooshes as well as heel reinforcements. The tongue tag, the insole, and the heel tag all include unique Lunar New Year decorations that portray a vibrant picture in a somber red, which is a color that is strongly interwoven with the festivities of East Asian countries.

A flash of jade near the heel counter anchors the pattern, further establishing its eastern origins. This dainty homage to the dragon is finished off with a semi-translucent outsole featuring a pink tinge that is made of rubber.

The gem dubs contribute to the collection of the item by symbolizing the extravagant lifestyle of the East as well as the treasures that are frequently mentioned in stories and myths.

The Nike Air Force 1 sneaker model has an extensive and turbulent past with the Swoosh brand and a legion of devoted followers. Nike's Swoosh Team reflects on its four-decade history in the following words:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

It continues:

“Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

The forthcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low "Year of the Dragon" hue is scheduled to be released at the beginning of 2024. To keep up with the release of the highly anticipated pair, interested parties can utilize the SNKRS app or sign up for alerts via notifications.