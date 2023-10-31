Nike Ja 1 “Chinese New Year” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Ja Morant and Nike kicked off their signature basketball shoe journey in 2022 with the debut of the Nike Ja 1 silhouette. The association has already come a long way with the launch of numerous intriguing colorways of their first signature shoe.

This lineup will be further broadened with the new “Chinese New Year” colorway of the shoe. This new variation is entirely clothed in a White/Game Royal-Pure Platinum palette.

Ja Morant’s Nike Ja 1 “Chinese New Year” shoes are anticipated to enter the sneaker market on January 22, 2024, as per Sole Retriever. These shoes will be sold online as well as at offline locations of Nike and a couple of associated Nike Basketball vendors.

The selling price of the product has been set at $140 for the men's size and $105 for the GS size.

Nike Ja 1 “Chinese New Year” shoes are embellished with golden details

Expand Tweet

The Nike Ja 1 sneaker, which has the trademark style of basketball player Ja Morant, has been progressively making its imprint in the world of basketball shoes. After previewing the "Backyard BBQ" hue most recently, Nike is getting ready for another thrilling variant of the stated model, dubbed “Chinese New Year.”

Sneaker enthusiasts are starting to get a tantalizing preview of the Nike Ja 1 CNY, which is a shoe that symbolizes the bright celebration of the Chinese New Year.

Nike and its primary sublabel Jordan Brand are releasing a wide variety of Chinese New Year-themed sneakers, notably the highly sought-after Air Jordan 38, Dunk Low, and Air Jordan 1 Low, so it is expected that the Nike Ja 1 will also be a noteworthy release.

This Nike Ja 1 exudes sophistication along with a spirit of joy. The top layer of the shoe is predominantly coated in a brilliant white color, which elegantly covers the mesh, leather, and ripstop sections.

Expand Tweet

However, the sparkling golden details are what truly capture the essence of the event that is being commemorated. As an ode to Morant, these golden accents accentuate the sculpted Swoosh, heel tab, lace dubrae, and a complex midfoot support pattern.

The "TMT" marking that he is known for is located on the lateral heel, just below the ripstop portion, and it is portrayed in a bright blue color. This particular shade of blue is also featured in the emblem for the tongue tag, making it an integral part of the overall design.

The footwear has a white and blue Air Zoom-cushioned midsole that is complimented by a blue rubber outer sole unit that is quite sturdy. This gives the sneaker a performance-oriented look.

Expand Tweet

Nike goes into detail on the athlete's enthusiastic approach to the game that served as inspiration for the logo's distinctive design, stating:

"Morant’s signature logo is inspired by his dynamic precision and determined approach to the game. The logo features a stylized 'JA' sitting above a chevron, which represents both a directional nod to the verticality, speed, and sharpness of Morant’s game, and his ability to rise above all obstacles.”

Keep an eye out in 2024 for the release of the Nike Ja 1 "Chinese New Year" shoes. For quick alerts on the sneaker's release, fans can subscribe to Nike's site or download the SNKRS app.