Nike Air Max 95 "Black Gold" shoes: Restock, price, and more details explored

The Nike Air Max 95 “Black Gold” rendition of the classic model, which first appeared back in 2016, is getting ready for restocking this November. These stylish black sneakers are expertly accentuated with hits of gold all over, alongside anthracite-hued croc skin decorations.

The Nike Air Max 95 “Black Gold” variation is all set to enter the sneaker market on November 1, 2023. These shoes will be reintroduced to the market via the online stores of DTLR. These two-toned sneakers are marked with a fixed price tag of $175 for each pair.

Nike Air Max 95 "Black Gold" shoes are adorned with croc-textured leather panels on the sides

Here's a detailed look at the restocking AM95 shoes (Image via Nike)

The triumphant comeback of 2016's Nike Air Max 95 "Black Gold," a model that delicately gets over the divide between sports and high fashion, is going to happen very soon. This is a great opportunity for anyone who appreciates the Air Max 95 "Black Gold" sneaker's initial release to rediscover its timeless charm.

The "Black Gold" shade is more than just another color scheme; it's a symbol of richness. The upper portion is constructed of a solid black mesh, adding to the air of sophistication it gives off.

The juxtaposition of the rich layer of jet-black nubuck that gives the silhouette extra depth, along with the patent croc skin that captures the spotlight in just the right way, works brilliantly.

But what really sets it apart are the golden accents, which shine brightly and are undoubtedly luxurious. The glittering metallic gold is not just a highlight; rather, it is the sneaker's main attraction.

Take a closer look at the heel counters of the Nike Air Max 95 shoe (Image via Nike)

All things, from the Air reinforcements to the brand emblems and the lacestay accents, are bathed in this gilded light, which lends a royal appearance to a layout that was already taken to an advanced level. The acclaimed Air components can be spotted via the transparent windows in the sole units.

The description and design inspiration of these rereleasing Nike Air Max 95 “Black Gold” sneakers on DTLR's website read:

“The Nike Air Max 95 takes inspiration from the human body itself. The midsole represents the spine, graduated panels are the muscles, the lace loops are the shoe’s ribs and the mesh upper is its skin. As a whole, they work together to propel you forward in style.”

Include the brand new Nike Air Max 95 "Black Gold" shoes on your watchlist, which you will be able to access in the month of November. Readers who are interested in the Air Max 95 design are urged to sign up on the Swoosh website or download the SNKRS app in order to receive notifications regarding the release of other future colorways of this model.

In addition to the aforementioned restocking variant, the Air Max 95 shoe design was dressed in many other intriguing ensembles earlier in 2023. The sneaker community recorded the shoe in “Marigold,” “SWOOSH!,” “Hyper Turquoise,” “Neon,” and more colorways. All these colorways were offered via the online as well as offline outlets of Nike and some of its associated retail stores.