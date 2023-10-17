Nike Air Max 95 "Anthracite/Yellow/Orange" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Nike Air Max 95 silhouette has greatly contributed to the constantly growing popularity of the Air Max lineup. For the latest launch, the stated model will be clothed in a dark gray outfit with a bold black sole unit and eye-catching swoosh embellishments on the sides.

These Nike Air Max 95 "Anthracite/Yellow/Orange" shoes are expected to rock the footwear scene in the coming weeks of 2023, as per the preliminary reports of Sneaker News. Note that the precise release date remains undisclosed by the shoe brand.

These sneakers will be sold with a retail price tag of $180 for each pair. They will be sold via the physical locations as well as the online platforms of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a bunch of authorized retail merchants.

Nike Air Max 95 "Anthracite/Yellow/Orange" shoes are covered in gray ensemble featuring vivid yellow swoosh accents

Nike has opted to stay with a nearly all-grey upper this time around, which is a change from the traditional gradient style that made the sneakers so renowned the first time around. The latest Air Max 95 sneaker model will be completely wrapped up in an "Anthracite/Yellow/Orange" color palette.

The toe box as well as the mudguard are both rendered in a striking Anthracite color to complement the bleak style, but that is where the uncluttered look of the shoe ends.

The Air section is colored in a bright and sunny tone of yellow, with a hint of flaming orange towards the rear of the unit to provide contrast to the color combination. This identical shade can be seen encircling the Nike Swoosh mark on the heel counter, and it also plays a part in the recognizable "AIRMAX" sign that is located on the tongue flap.

Finally, the inner linings and sockliner of the pair are made using Anthracite textiles that are imprinted with characteristic Nike Air Max swoosh branding in yellow hues.

Nike's forward-thinking Air Max tech was the impetus behind the launch of the Air Max footwear lineage. This technology, which is described in further detail on the Swoosh label's website, is as follows:

“Revolutionary Air technology first made its way into Nike footwear in 1978. The Air Max 1 debuted with visible Air technology in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air cushioning—suddenly they could see it. Since then, next-generation Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking color combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning.”

Add the latest Nike Air Max 95 "Anthracite/Yellow/Orange" shoes to your watchlist, which will be accessible later in the year. Interested readers are advised to sign up on Swoosh’s online site or get the SNKRS app for timely alerts on the arrival of these shoes.

In the past few weeks of 2023, the Swoosh label has already introduced several fresh hues of the Nike Air Max 95 sneaker model. Colorways like “Neon,” “Gray/Yellow,” “SWOOSH!,” and more were debuted by the sneaker label in recent months. They were also sold via the online as well as offline outlets of Nike and connected sellers.