Nike Air Force 1 Low “Be True to Her School” shoes: Everything we know so far

Nike keeps reinterpreting the Nike Air Force 1 model in a plethora of fresh styles and colorways quite often. For the latest iteration, the Swoosh label has dressed the model in a varsity-inspired “Be True to Her School” ensemble. The newly surfaced Nike Air Force 1 Low “Be True to Her School” shoes will supposedly enter the footwear scene in the coming weeks of 2023, as reported by Sneaker News. As per reports, the official launch date is currently under wraps.

These low-top sneakers will be available in women's sizes and sold by Nike's online and offline stores, the SNKRS app, and a variety of other associated retail platforms. Readers will have to wait for the pricing details as well.

Nike Air Force 1 Low “Be True to Her School” shoes are inspired by varsity style

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneaker (Image via Nike)

The Be True to Your School assortment from Nike presented the first-ever team basketball footwear, the Nike Dunk High, to eight different collegiate basketball teams. Almost four decades later, the Beaverton company is rethinking the heritage-inspired collection from the perspective of its female consumers.

After being presented in the form of a grade school-sized Air More Uptempo, the forthcoming women's exclusive line of athletic footwear will now incorporate the legendary Air Force 1 Low. This newest variation of the model features a color-blocking pattern reminiscent of varsity flair.

The Air Force 1 layout presents its multilayered upper with a base material coating composed of slate gray pebble grain leather and reinforcements composed of dark navy leather for an impressive visual contrast. This selection of colors is wholly unique to the Bruce Kilgore-designed sneaker model.

While more grayscale features appear along the nylon inner lining, elements of a brilliant white hue stand out in the form of the lace fasteners and profile swoosh. Furthermore, a "Sail" sole component provides a vintage aesthetic to the ensemble underneath, giving it an overall old-school look.

Additional detailing can be seen on these kicks in the form of throwback hangtags and Nike insignia that are reminiscent of the 1980s.

The sneaker's design, conceived by the late, famed shoe designer Bruce Kilgore in the 1980s, has endured and evolved into the many iterations seen today. Swoosh's website places special emphasis on the history and significance of the Nike Air Force 1 model, stating:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

Take a closer look at the uppers and hangtags of these Nike Air Force 1 Low sneakers (Image via Nike)

It further adds:

“Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

Be on the lookout for the upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low “Be True to Her School” colorway that will be accessible later in the year. Fans who are absolutely curious to get their hands on these pairs are advised to sign up on Swoosh’s website or download the SNKRS app for quick alerts on the sneaker’s arrival.