Nike Air More Uptempo "What The" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details, explored 

Nike, the undisputed king of shoe design, has always catered to customers of every age and gender with a wide range of choices. Team Swoosh has recently unveiled its “What The” sneaker bundle for grade school.

Nike Air More Uptempo GS “What The” is one of the three unique models in the pack. The color-mismatched pair will undoubtedly delight youthful sneaker aficionados with its vibrance.

Although official release dates have not been announced, Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air More Uptempo GS "What The" will be available on November 3, 2023. Select brand retailers, both offline and online, as well as Nike.com, will sell them. The retail price of these sneakers is a reasonable $140 USD, and they come in grade school sizes.

Nike Air More Uptempo "What The" shoes will be offered in grade school sizes

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

Nike first unveiled the "What The" idea in 2007 as a way to commemorate 31 of the SB Dunk's most iconic releases from 2002 onwards. Over the course of time, the company has released several iterations infusing this concept.

This kids-exclusive Air More Uptempo begins with a perforated leather construction in white on the upper for enhanced breathability. The entire silhouette showcases the signature "What The" elements. With an uneven color mix theme, these kicks are nothing less than a treat to the eyes. The theme starts with quirky, mismatched elastics on the tongue.

The bold signature "AIR" branding on the shoe extends from the midsole to the upper, with varying hues on the medial and lateral sides of each shoe. The sneaker features multiple Swoosh emblems in many different hues on the toebox, heel tab, and underfoot. The designers have incorporated a variety of colors throughout this pair, including the eyelets, tongue, heel pull tabs, and inner liners.

The shoe incorporates renowned Air-Sole cushioning technology, which offers superior impact protection and comfort. For striking color balance, the sneaker employs white midsoles complemented by visible Air units nestled within them, making for a stylish and comfortable design. The design is completed with different colored durable rubber outsoles on each unit of the pair.

Take another look at the shoes (Image via Twitter/@sneakerbardetroit)

Nike Sportswear has unveiled this exclusive collection for children that features the highly sought-after "What The" theme. The remaining two sneakers in the collection consist of the 'What The' Dunk Low GS and the 'What the' Air Force 1. The "What The" concept is a design approach adopted by the Swoosh label.

It involves combining elements from different previous and iconic sneaker models to create an entirely novel shoe. The "What The" concept grants Nike designers the freedom to explore various color palettes and materials, leading to inventive and eye-catching designs.

The Air More Uptempo is a renowned basketball shoe that first appeared in the mid-1990s. The sneaker became highly popular in 1996 when Scottie Pippen, a basketball legend, sported it during his time with the Chicago Bulls in the NBA season.

In addition to its widespread recognition in the discipline of basketball, the shoe has gained popularity among celebrities and has been prominently showcased in music videos, solidifying its position within pop culture.

Swoosh's "What The" Air More Uptempo for kids brings a vibrant and stylish touch to the sneaker market. Ensure you stay connected with Nike's official website to receive regular updates and grab the chance to pick up a pair of sneakers as soon as they arrive.