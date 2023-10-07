Nike “What The” sneaker collection: Where to get, release date, price and more details explored

The Nike “What The” sneaker collection is the latest buzz in the footwear world, promising an unparalleled sneaker experience for enthusiasts. Drawing inspiration from its rich legacy, the footwear company is bringing forth a novel lineup that celebrates the essence of its iconic SB Dunk releases from 2002.

The "What The" concept, first introduced in 2007, uniquely combines 31 of these emblematic releases. It brings together 10 alluring hues. While Nike has kept a detailed breakdown of these colors under wraps, every shade has a history, having adorned the Nike Dunk Low at different moments over the past 38 years.

Coming to the market in 2023 and priced at $95 for the Grade School edition, this latest iteration promises to ignite excitement among sneaker aficionados.

Nike “What The” sneaker collection stands out because of its mismatched designs

For the Nike “What The” sneaker collection, a dominant presence of the “University Blue” seamlessly meshes with shades of orange, yellow, and green, creating a design reminiscent of the model's college-centric days.

A distinguishing feature of this collection is its unmatched shoe design. While each shoe belongs to the same pair, the design on the right dramatically varies from the left, crafting a playful and whimsical finish, especially aimed at the Grade School range.

Though many are holding their breath for an adult version of this multi-hued Dunk, the brand's emphasis currently seems rooted in the younger demographic, mirroring its focus on a young audience, crucial for its monetary expansion.

As mentioned before, the “What The” sneaker collection was first launched as a tribute to the SB Dunk's iconic releases from 2002 onwards. Over the past years, this Oregon-rooted giant has reintroduced this fan-favorite style several times.

The Nike “What The” sneaker collection is just another feather in the footwear brand's already brimming cap, celebrating its rich heritage and innovative spirit.

“What The” sneaker collection by Nike continues to solidify Nike's stance as a trendsetter in the sneaker world. For those keen on snagging a pair, it's pivotal to stay tuned to nike.com, as the launch is scheduled before 2023 wraps up.

In other news, Nike's Air Jordan 11 “Gratitude” is set to drop in early December, catering to all age brackets.

With its rich history and an unmatched knack for blending tradition with contemporary designs, this latest release is sure to be a sought-after piece for both young sneaker enthusiasts and seasoned collectors.