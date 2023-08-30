Nike Dunk Low "Sesame Bronzine Picante Red" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Nike Dunk Low roster is welcoming a new member to its catalog. This fresh iteration of the stated model will be adorned with Sesame, Bronzine, and Picante Red color palette.

The recently surfaced Nike Dunk Low "Sesame Bronzine Picante Red" shoes are anticipated to hit the shelves later this year, as per Sneaker Bar Detroit. Keep in mind that the official release date is still awaited from the Swoosh.

These quirky sneakers will be dropped with a fixed price tag of $120 per pair. Stay in touch with the Nike's online and offline sites, the SNKRS app, and some other connected vendors that will sell these Dunks following their launch.

Nike Dunk Low "Sesame Bronzine Picante Red" sneakers are constructed using shaggy suedes

Here's a detailed look at the arriving Dunk Low sneakers (Image via Nike)

Nike Inc. is making preparations to drop a new Dunk Low that perfectly captures the earthy tones and warm colors of the autumn season just as the leaves start to change.

This latest iteration, which will be outfitted in "Sesame," "Bronzine," and "Picante Red," provides a feast for the eyes that combines heritage elements with a contemporary and disheveled appearance.

The upper part features a one-of-a-kind despoiled texture, lending the shoe an old-fashioned, worn-in look and feel. In contrast to the more conventional components of the footwear, this design is accentuated by crater-like irregularities that are spread across the toppings.

The employment of "Picante Red" in the most odd places is, however, what gives this Nike Dunk Low its real firepower. The design of the shoe gets a new lease on life thanks to the nylon tongue flap, quilted liners, and speckled laces that are colored in a flaming hue.

A monochromatic suede Swoosh that mimics the textured top is another element that helps spice up the overall aesthetic. Additionally, a sole unit that is totally covered in "Bronzine" enhances this shoe's charm as an earthy accessory.

The heel as well as the insole logo are covered in an intriguing orange-red that coordinates with the brilliant red embellishments, providing a design that is both balanced and dramatic.

The sportswear multinational headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, Nike, is the source for some of the finest and most prominent sneaker silhouettes ever. Many popular sneaker models, involving the Air Force 1, Jordan, Dunk, and Air Max, have all been produced under the Swoosh brand.

The Nike Dunk Lows are the sneakers with the highest profile in the sneaker community and among sneakerheads in general. On its website, the brand explains how the Dunk style came to be as it is today,

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

It adds:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Do not pass up the chance to purchase the brand-new Nike Dunk Low "Sesame Bronzine Picante Red" sneakers. Not only will they look fantastic with your fall clothing, but they will also deliver the comfort and durability for which the Swoosh brand is recognized.

You can register up for Nike's online store or download the SNKRS app to become a member if you want to be notified when they become available.