Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant, can be credited with giving the sneaker community some of the most iconic footwear models of all time. The Swoosh label has designed sneakers such as Air Forces, Jordans, Dunks, and Air Maxes, among many others. As a result of these groundbreaking designs, the Swoosh label has solidified its position as one of the foremost and most influential footwear brands globally.

Nike has collaborated with various brands across the fashion and lifestyle spectrum. These joint ventures witness a rapid sell-out of their products immediately upon release, leading to these items commanding staggering prices on the reseller market, often reaching six figures.

The Dunk sneaker model, especially Dunk Low, has been one of the favorites for many global labels, including Off-White, Supreme, and more, to give their own versions. Here's a list of 5 best Dunk Low collaborations of 2023, which can be added to one's sneaker collection.

5 best Nike Dunk Low collaborations of 2023 with high resale value to add to your sneaker collection

1) Jarritos x Nike SB Dunk Low

This year, the Swoosh label collaborated with the globally acclaimed beverage company Jarritos to launch a brand new SB Dunk Low sneaker model. The shoe was a major hit. The shoe's upper comes constructed from a canvas and leather material. The color scheme replicates Jarritos' brand colors, including beige, off-white, green, and orange.

The profile swooshes are dressed in a vibrant green hue, which is inspired by the beverage label's iconic jug logo. Branding details are added with the Jarritos logo on the tongue alongside the "Nike SB" lettering.

The pair was launched on May 10, 2023, for $130 and can currently be availed via StockX for a resale price of $643.

2) CLOT x Nike Dunk Low "What The"

CLOT and the Swoosh label launched their Dunk sneaker model, dubbed the "What The." The shoe colorway paid tribute to the brand's long-standing partnership and celebrated the 20th anniversary of CLOT.

The shoe was crafted using inspiration from all the previous Nike x Clot sneaker models, including the Air Max 1 "Kiss of Death," 2012's Tennis Classic AC TZ Museum, Air Jordans from 2018 and 2021, and the Air Force 1 "Silk Royale."

The shoe was released on July 29, 2023, for $120 and currently resells for $497 on StockX.

3) CLOT x Fragment x Nike Dunk Low "Black and White"

CLOT delivered another banger this year in collaboration with Fragment and the Swoosh label. The terrific trio launched a "Black and White" makeover for the Dunk Low sneaker model. Chen and Hiroshi Fujiwara teamed up to design the shoe to celebrate the 20th anniversary of CLOT.

The shoe is inspired by Fujiwara's favorite Nike x Clot shoe, the Air Force 1 "White Silk." The shoe's upper comes constructed from an all-white silk material, patterned with CLOT's iconic Silk Royale. A contrasting black hue is added to the tongues, laces, and heel tabs. The look is finished off with a cream opaque sole.

The shoe was released on June 14, 2023, at a retail price of $150 and currently resells via StockX for $421.

4) Run The Jewels x Nike SB Dunk Low

The Swoosh label collaborated with the iconic hip-hop duo Run The Jewels to launch two makeovers upon the SB Dunk sneaker models. The shoe was designed taking inspiration from the Run The Jewels 3 album cover. The first in line is the SB Dunk Low, which comes clad in a blue suede upper with a blue outsole.

A contrasting pink shade accentuates the profile swooshes. A flair has been added to the design with golden accents on the heels and tongues. The "Run The Jewels" branding is added to the insoles and blue lace combinations.

The shoe was released on April 20, 2023, for $130 and currently resells on StockX for $290.

5) NBA x Nike Dunk Low “Chicago Bulls”

Originally launched in 2021 and being immediately sold out, the NBA Dunk Low "Chicago Bulls" sneaker model was re-released in 2023.

The shoe was originally launched to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the National Basketball Association. The shoe comes clad in "Chicago Bulls" team colors, including "Sail / Black / Chile Red."

The shoe was relaunched on July 27, 2023, for a $100 retail price. Currently, it can be availed via the reseller sites, including StockX, for $188.