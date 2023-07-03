CLOT x Nike Dunk Low "What The" sneakers: Everything we know so far

Nike is joining forces with the Hong Kong-established lifestyle brand CLOT to release a brand new makeover upon the Dunk Low sneaker model. The dynamic duo's partnership has continued to win the hearts of sneakerheads with their iconic releases, be it Air Max 1 "Kiss of Death," Air Force 1 Low "1World," or the Dunk "Flux."

The latest sneaker to be added in their vast catalog is the Dunk Low "What The" sneakers. However, this shoe is reported to be the last collaboration between Nike and CLOT. The details of the rumored split hasn't been made official yet, but as per Sneaker News and Hypebeast, the Edison Chen's label might end their two decades of partnership with the Swoosh label and shift to Adidas.

The official release date for the CLOT x Nike Dunk Low "What The" sneakers hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet. However, media outlet Sneaker News reports that the pair will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers on August 2023.

The upcoming CLOT x Nike Dunk Low "What The" sneakers are a nod to the duo's two decades of partnership

The upcoming CLOT x Nike Dunk Low "What The" sneakers is a nod to the duo's two decades of partnership (Image via Nike/Clot)

The Hong Kong-established CLOT label has overtime proven to be one of the most prominent player in the worldwide sneaker industry. The brand has collaborated with multiple sneaker brands, including the Swoosh label since 2006.

Edison Chen and Kevin Poon's co-owned label CLOT and its collaborative projects with the Swoosh label, which have been highly creative and bold. The dynamic duo has demonstrated their cultures and deep exploration while respecting and supporting each other.

The latest project of the duo Dunk Low "What The" was teased by the brains behind the label Edison Chen via his Instagram handle. The official site introduces the Dunk sneaker model as:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

The latest sneaker perfectly sums up the partnership of the Swoosh label and CLOT as they brought together cultures of the west and east together.

The pair will be reminiscing of the last two decades of partnership between the two brands. Only a rear view of the sneaker model has been shared by Edison Chen, and in the image, one can easily see similarities of the past collaborative models.

Specific elements such as the tile panels from the Air Jordan 13 Low "Terracotta," multiple "Silk Royale" patches, and the embroidered details from its Air Force 1 and Air Max 1 offering. Besides, branding details are added with "CLOT" lettering upon the right shoe's heel. Lastly, multiple details are added with the transparent toe boxes, streetwear label's signature patterned silk fabric, and much more.

Poll : 0 votes