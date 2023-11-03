Nike Air Max 1 '86 OG Premium “Black Denim Pink” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Every week brings a new iteration of the Nike Air Max 1 sneaker design, so fans of the stated model have plenty of options to add to their footwear wardrobes. A newly emerged version of the Air Max 1 in a "Black Denim Pink" ensemble is scheduled to make its debut in 2024.

In the spring of 2024, the Nike Air Max 1 '86 OG Premium “Black Denim Pink” colorway is anticipated to enter the retail marketplace, as per the preliminary reports from Sole Retriever and other sources. However, the precise release date remains undisclosed by Nike.

These shoes will be available for purchase online and at the physical locations of Nike, the SNKRS app, and several connected retail vendors. The retail price of the item is set at $170, and it is available in sizes for men.

Nike Air Max 1 '86 OG Premium “Black Denim Pink” shoes also feature Football Grey accents

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

Sneaker fans would likely know that the year 2023 was a pivotal one for the Air Max 1 product category. Air Max devotees finally have an opportunity to satisfy their thirst as Nike has brought back the much-loved OG "Big Bubble" variation. This well-respected layout, distinguished by its four-chamber Air component, was initially removed from shelves in 1987 because of quality control issues.

These issues caused the air bubble to become susceptible to the effects of cold environments. Another set of sneakers, the Nike Air Max 1 '86 OG Premium in "Black Denim Pink," has surfaced at the same time as the footwear community is eagerly awaiting the release of the Air Max 1 '86 "Royal" and its golf-influenced counterpart.

The remarkable structural details of this Air Max 1 are sure to draw the eye. The top is constructed from a harmonious combination of tumbled leather, velvety suede, and durable denim. The majority of this environment is rendered in deep black hues, beginning with the leather mudguard and continuing all the way to the denim portions located in the midfoot and the heel.

Take a closer look at the heels of the shoe (Image via Nike)

The denim vamp features hints of pink, and the Swoosh is made of tumbled white leather. The background for the Swoosh is made of football grey suede, which provides a well-rounded look. The laces, the forefront of the tongue flap, and the sockliner are all pink, carrying on the theme established by the rest of the shoe.

A coconut milk-colored foam midsole that houses the famous OG Air element is contrasted against a two-tone rubber outer sole unit that is grey on the bottom and pink on the top. This color combination completes the design.

The original Nike Air Max 1 shoe provided the inspiration for Nike to create the much-loved Air Max line. Therefore, the beginnings of the model are emphasized by Swoosh as,

"Sure, Air Max 1 started as a running shoe, but you can't keep innovation contained. Adopted by hip-hop culture, this runner with a controversial exposed Air unit could be found anywhere from the heart of Brooklyn to the streets of London. Its cutting-edge design and striking colorways, to this day, are celebrated year after year.”

Keep a watchful eye out for the Nike Air Max 1 '86 OG Premium “Black Denim Pink” variant, which will be accessible in the coming year. Sneaker enthusiasts curious to cop them are advised to stay tuned to Swoosh’s website and log in to its SNKRS app for timely alerts to be updated on their launch dates.