Nike Air Max 1 "Thunder Blue" shoes: Everything we know so far

With new colorways of the Nike Air Max 1 seemingly surfacing every week, it's clear that a new model is set to come roaring on the footwear market next year. The "Thunder Blue" colorway of the Air Max 1 is a brand new iteration all set for a 2024 release.

The Nike Air Max 1 “Thunder Blue” shoes are expected to enter the footwear scene sometime during the spring season of the following year, as per initial reports of House of Heat and other sources. However, sneaker enthusiasts should note that the confirmed launch dates of these sneakers have not been disclosed by the Nike label yet.

These shoes will be offered via the online as well as offline stores of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a bunch of connected sellers.

Nike Air Max 1 "Thunder Blue" shoes are combined with football grey hues

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via JD Sports UK)

Tinker Hatfield's classic Nike Air Max 1 continues to prove why it is among the best by offering chic makeovers frequently. As a result, it has managed to preserve its place of importance within the sneaker subculture.

Swoosh is tantalizing the eyes and ears with an innovative take on this famous structure, the Nike Air Max 1 "Thunder Blue," which is scheduled for sale in the spring of 2024. Collectors and aficionados are eagerly anticipating what's next to come in the industry.

Opening with a pure white mesh base—a blank slate that emphasizes the design's remarkable elements—this most recent rendition is an affirmation of visual harmony and subtle complexity. It all begins with a spotless white mesh base. The midsoles come in a pristine white coloration as well, producing an overall impression of unbroken cleanliness.

Expand Tweet

The "Thunder Blue" colorway, on the other hand, roars in like a storm and commands attention. It dominates the mudguard coating, asserts itself on the waffle mesh tongue flap, and is used minimally but brilliantly on the lace sets, liners, and rear logo.

In the wake of the raging sea of blue, "Football Grey" toppings bring about a sense of serenity and stability. The subdued tones of these overlays offer a much-needed break from the typically intense palette.

Further, just when viewers assumed the color scheme was done, Nike threw a curveball in the form of an unexpected addition - a hint of "Lilac Bloom." A final touch of brilliance that completes the aesthetic is the use of this muted, pastel purple hue to gently decorate the laces as well as the concealed Air supports.

Take a closer look at the heels (Image via JD Sports UK)

The first Air Max shoe was the catalyst for Nike's now-beloved Air Max series. The evolution and importance of the Nike Air Max 1 shape are described as follows on the Nike web page:

"Sure, Air Max 1 started as a running shoe, but you can't keep innovation contained. Adopted by hip-hop culture, this runner with a controversial exposed Air unit could be found anywhere from the heart of Brooklyn to the streets of London. Its cutting-edge design and striking colorways, to this day, are celebrated year after year.”

Keep an eye out for the "Thunder Blue" iteration of the Nike Air Max 1 that will be released next year. Signing up on the official Swoosh website or using the SNKRS app to receive push notifications as soon as these shoes are available for purchase is strongly recommended for anyone who is seriously considering making a purchase.