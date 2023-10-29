Nike Dunk Low "Dirty Denim" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The most recent SNKRS Showcase revealed the label's plans to re-release three of the most popular iterations of Nike Dunk Low design in 2024—the "Ultraman," the "Silver Surfer," and "Reverse Curry." The Swoosh is apparently alluding to the "Dirty Denim" Dunk Lows that were released in 2003, although revamping them with an upper constructed entirely of hairy suede.

According to House of Heat and other reputable sources, the Nike Dunk Low Next Nature "Dirty Denim" sneakers may be released to the public during the early months of 2024. The precise release date of these combinations, however, is still being kept under wraps.

Nike will release these shoes through its shops, website, the SNKRS app, and a few partner stores. Each pair of these shoes will be listed at the standard retail price of $125.

Nike Dunk Low “Dirty Denim” shoes come covered in hairy suede overlays

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via JD Sports UK)

An entirely novel Nike Dunk Low has just appeared in the sneaker world, and it is challenging the standard confines of the silhouette by using unconventional color combinations and making use of fabrics with a textured feel.

This most recent incarnation defies the usual principles of design by adopting a fuzzier, more haptic vibe, that is achieved through the incorporation of shaggy suede in its making. The model's profile is comprised of odd hues, which combine to conjure a sense of pleasant intricacy. These shades combine subdued sky blues with faint bone and mid-grey toppings.

At first look, this generation of the Dunk Low differentiates itself from the other models, thanks to its unique color scheme. The bottom of the footwear is covered in a subtle sky blue hue, creating a serene setting that is fascinating, despite its simple nature. This option is then strongly matched with veneers in bone and a medium grey, which creates a contrast that is stunning yet cohesive.

These muted tones lend the footwear an old-school, well-loved appearance, that evokes memories of bygone eras and brings back fond feelings.

Additionally, Nike continues to uphold a certain amount of tradition in its operations. In the middle of the otherwise earthy and subdued tones, a touch of bright white is introduced into the ensemble by way of the inside lining as well as the laces. This adds a sense of vibrancy to the whole design.

This continues all the way down to the midsole, which is similarly white but has a surprising stitch design in a contrasting gray color. It's a minor detail, but it demonstrates the level of consideration that went into every aspect of the structure. Meanwhile, the Nike website highlights the celebrated history of the Dunk footwear design by stating:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

Take a closer look at the side panels of these Nike Dunk Low (Image via JD Sports UK)

It further explains:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Be on the lookout for the most fresh pair of Nike Dunk Low "Dirty Denim" shoes, which are scheduled to become available for purchase in the year that follows. Get the SNKRS app or sign up on the Nike website to obtain timely information regarding the shoe if you are interested in purchasing these shoes.