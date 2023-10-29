Nike Zoom GT Cut 2 “Swoosh Fly” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Following the debut of the "Greater Than Ever" edition, the Nike Zoom GT Cut 2 shoes will be clothed in a fresh "Swoosh Fly" ensemble. This new "Swoosh Fly" variant will be wrapped up in a Jade Ice/Pale Ivory-Black-Mineral-Pale Ivory-Light Lemon Twist color palette.

On November 1, 2023, Nike and other select retailers will potentially offer the Nike Zoom GT Cut 2 "Swoosh Fly" sneakers, as per early reports. Both offline and online platforms will sell these sneakers. The retail price of the shoe, which will be available in women's sizes, is set at $170 per pair.

Nike Zoom GT Cut 2 “Swoosh Fly” shoes feature Jade Ice accents all over

Here's a detailed look at the shoe (Image via Nike)

The Nike Zoom GT Cut 2 has carved out a special place for itself in the broad landscape of Nike's basketball shoe offerings by continuously exceeding expectations in both performance as well as appearance.

This design, which is a component of the highly regarded Greater Than collection, is getting ready for the launch of yet another brand-new iteration.

However, sneaker lovers still have the opportunity to anticipate the release of a couple more versions before the big reveal of the third edition, GT Cut 3. Even though the focus is heavily on forthcoming drops, there is one drop that is generating a huge amount of buzz: the women's special Swoosh Fly.

This version gracefully incorporates the lineage's ancient design components with bright, modern colors, guaranteeing that it will stand out among its more distinguished contemporaries and rivals.

The designed mesh structure is the Nike Zoom GT Cut 2's defining characteristic, as it is essentially linked with performance. The upper part of this Swoosh Fly style is skillfully created in an appealing mix of black and jade ice, making for an eye-catching combination.

This entrancing shade of jade blends inconspicuously with the tongue-and-groove set, ensuring there is no break in the presentation. The subtle lemon touch on the Nike insignia, which beautifully complements a portion of the heel tab, contributes to the refined appearance of the overall design.

Both the recognizable Swoosh as well as the durable TPU heel block are rendered in distinct colors: grey for the Swoosh and black for the heel counter. The basketball shoe features a dual-tone cream and black midsole that has been fitted with the Zoom Air in the heel, an extended Zoom Strobel device, and the velvety warmth of a React Foam insole.

Additionally, the shoe has a Zoom Air unit in the forefoot that provides additional cushioning. The revolutionary wiper-blade traction arrangement, which is juxtaposed against a semi-translucent black outer sole unit, adds the finishing touch to this work of art.

Here's an on-foot look at the sneakers (Image via Nike)

Nike provides the following description of the sophisticated components of the GT series' second iteration:

“Key to the shoe is an all-new, advanced traction design. It features a rubber compound arranged in an intense wiper-blade pattern with deep tread grooves. When the player applies force with each step, the grooves separate and then snap back upon release, helping the player dig into the court to cut with quickness. A second zone of nubbed traction is spread up the forefoot.”

Keep an eye out for the new Nike Zoom GT Cut 2 “Swoosh Fly” shoes that will be accessible in the next few days. For instant alerts on the sneaker’s arrival, interested readers are advised to sign up on the Swoosh’s website.