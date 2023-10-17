Nike GT Cut 3 "Summit White Picante Red" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike's basketball division is working incessantly on further enhancing and expanding its GT lineup, and the recently emerged Nike GT Cut 3 sneaker model is the latest design. The colorway of the advanced basketball shoe is entirely dressed in a Summit White/Black-Football Grey-Picante Red-Metallic Silver color palette. The detailed images of these sneakers were recently shared by a sneaker insider, @kicksdong.

The Nike GT Cut 3 "Summit White Picante Red" sneakers are set to make their debut sometime during the spring of 2024, as per the early reports of Sole Retriever and other sources. These sneakers will be launched in full-family sizing options.

The adult, grade school, and preschool variants will be marked with selling price tags of $190, $95, and $65, respectively. Interested readers can locate them online and offline via Nike, the SNKRS app, and a slew of affiliated retail sellers.

Nike GT Cut 3 "Summit White Picante Red" shoes feature numerous perforations for improved breathability

Basketball shoe fans and professional ballers frequently go to Nike for the ideal combination of elegance and performance in their footwear. The extensive history of the company in the realm of basketball shoes has provided us with some of the most forward-thinking designs over the course of its existence.

The "Greater Than" (GT) series stands out as the most notable example of cutting-edge technology in basketball shoes among all of these advancements. Images that have been leaked reveal that the newly designed Nike GT Cut 3 has the potential to set the bar to greater heights.

When one analyzes the aesthetic appeal and usefulness of the Nike GT Cut 3 in this "Summit White Picante Red" colorway, they will notice right away that the shoe adheres to the low-cut shape that is characteristic of the GT Cut series.

The shoe has a spotless polyester top that is embellished with perforations in the heel counter, the midfoot, and the tongue flap. These perforations are precisely positioned. These decorative perforations actually improve aeration by allowing more air to pass through.

The toe area of the shoe's upper is where the sneaker's overall structural strength is further reinforced thanks to the use of a construction material that resembles flywire.

The distinguishing factor is the Swoosh branding. It is encased in transparent TPU, and it features a flaming red and metallic silver contour that stands out against the stark white background.

A two-toned midsole that is merged with the innovative ZoomX padding, which is making its inaugural appearance in the Swoosh label's GT collections, assures reactive ability on the court. This is the footwear's sole unit, and it promises to deliver a disruptive performance.

The idea behind the complete GT lineup of Nike is underlined on its website in the following words:

"The future of basketball is positionless, faster and more efficient. Players have to cut quicker, run faster and jump higher than ever to create the separation they'll need to compete at a high level."

It continues:

"By precisely engineering the fit, ride and traction, Nike Basketball's Greater Than Series aims to deliver measurable benefits to athletes who use their quickness, speed or vertical ability to gain an edge and go beyond what's thought possible."

The forthcoming Nike GT Cut 3 "Summit White Picante Red" sneakers will be available in the coming months of 2024. For timely alerts on their arrival, readers can sign up on Swoosh's site or use the SNKRS app.