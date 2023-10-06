Air Jordan 3 “Midnight Navy” shoes (2024): Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The Swoosh-label-owned Jordan shoe line is working incessantly on its 2024 sneaker roster, and the recently surfaced Air Jordan 3 "Midnight Navy" is another addition to this lineup. This variation of AJ3 will be entirely wrapped up in a White/Midnight Navy-Cement Grey-Black color scheme.

According to the information provided by Sole Retriever, the Air Jordan 3 Retro in the "Midnight Navy" hue is scheduled to be made available on January 13, 2024. You'll be able to get your hands on these kicks via Nike, SNKRS, and a few select Jordan Brand outlets.

The retail prices for the adult, grade school, preschool, and toddler sizes, which are all included in the full-family sizing option, are set at $200, $160, $100, and $85, in that order.

Air Jordan 3 “Midnight Navy” sneakers are complimented with cement grey accents all over

When it comes to the aesthetic of the NBA's legend's third silhouette, nothing can beat the original design. It doesn't matter if you get it in the original colorways, "Black Cement," "Fire Red," "True Blue," or "White Cement," the AJ3 always has a classic look.

Despite this, various additional hues have been introduced throughout the brand's history, and the ones that most closely resemble the OG color blocking tend to be the most well-accepted.

Jordan Brand is planning to release yet another brand-new hue sometime in 2024, following the success of the Air Jordan Retro "Lucky Green," which offered a fresh take on the AJ3 "White Cement" for women.

The Air Jordan 3 "Midnight Navy" is perhaps one of the finest non-OG designs yet. This future version is dressed in a color palette consisting of white, midnight navy, cement grey, and black throughout its entirety.

This pair of Air Jordan 3s has a foundation made of white leather, and it has elephant print reinforcements on the toe as well as the heels. Cement gray perforations are located on the eye stays and the tongue flaps of the shoes.

The footwear is highlighted by the use of complementing Midnight Navy elements on the collar areas and eyelets, as well as the Jumpman marking on the tongue flaps and heel counters, as well as the midsole and underfoot.

The design is finished off with a cement gray rubber outer sole unit, a white midsole with visible Air heel units, and a white midsole.

The Air Jordan 3 design marked the beginning of Tinker Hatfield's journey with the Swoosh label. The shoe label's official website emphasizes Michael Jordan's stated model in the following manner:

“With MJ's second slam dunk contest win this time wearing AJ Ill White Cements, came an inspiring and memorable image of flight. And with it, another icon is born- the Jumpman. Here, and with the help of his MVP nomination and a certain Mars Blackmon, Michael Jordan and his sleek footwear are shuttled to fame.”

The design inspiration and elements of the Air Jordan 3 are further added as follows:

“What is now one of the sneaker world's most notable silhouettes was brought to life with an architect's keen eye. Tinker Hatfield, the auspicious name behind much of the Air Jordan franchise, was the visionary behind this classic. At the request of MJ, Hatfield developed the now iconic elephant print.”

Sneakerheads are advised to keep a sharp eye out for the forthcoming Air Jordan 3 "Midnight Navy" shoes because their release is rumored to take place around the beginning of the following year.