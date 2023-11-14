PSG x Jordan Legacy 312 Low sneaker: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Jordan Legacy 312 Low shoe is the latest project by the Jordan Brand, co-designed with Paris Saint Germain. The brand is rigorously working on its upcoming 2024 releases for general and collaborative lineups. The PSG x Jordan Legacy 312 Low sneaker is anticipated to enter the sneaker market sometime in the following year, according to early Sneaker News reports.

However, the confirmed launch date is currently under covers. These sneakers will be dropped with a selling price label of $145 per pair. They will be sold via the online as well as offline sites of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a bunch of associated retail shops.

PSG x Jordan Legacy 312 Low sneakers are dressed in "White/Hemp/Sail/Sequoia Green" ensemble

PSG x Jordan Legacy 312 Low sneakers are dressed in "White/Hemp/Sequoia Green" ensemble

In 2018, Jordan Brand expanded their lineup with the addition of the Jordan Legacy 312. Don C., founder of the streetwear label Just Don and a frequent partner of Michael Jordan's sneaker line, created these shoes. The Nike-owned shoe sublabel has been working hard to promote this model since its release.

The famous French soccer team Paris Saint-Germain, or PSG for short, has been working with Jordan Brand for quite some time. They will soon release a special edition of the Jordan Legacy 312 Low.

Even though it might not be as prestigious as winning the Champions League, a recently discovered pair of shoes further solidifies the club's status within the realm of mainstream culture.

In the past, Kylian Mbappé was honored with a special Air Max, but in more recent times, the Frenchman has been showered with Air Jordans and other designs from the NBA legend's eponymous company.

The upcoming Jordan shoe by Paris Saint-Germain will have a subdued color scheme of "White/Hemp/Sail/Sequoia Green" to complement the fourth outfit the team will wear.

The shoe borrows visual cues from Jordan's first three signature looks, and the "Nike Air" branding on the heel has been swapped out for the logo of a French soccer team. Additional nods are made to the relationship that started in 2018, including the stamping of special "Paris" insignia onto the sockliners.

Swoosh's site outlines more design features of the hybrid model, Jordan Legacy 312, in the following manner:

“Who doesn't love a good mash-up? Taking elements from the AJ1, AJ3 and the Nike Air Alpha Force, these kicks encompass the best of the best. Iconic style references (check out the mid-foot strap and elephant print detailing) honor MJ's time in Chicago's 312 area code, where he wore each of the designs. With premium leather up top and Nike Air cushioning underfoot, this is the beginning of a whole new legacy.”

Keep an eye out for the planned Paris Saint-Germain x Jordan Legacy 312 Low shoe that will supposedly arrive in the early months of the coming year. Those absolutely curious to get these shoes are urged to stay tuned to the Nike website or use the SNKRS app for timely alerts on confirmed launch dates and other details.

In addition to the aforementioned PSG's Jordan Legacy 312 Low shoe, unconfirmed speculations of a PSG x Air Jordan 1 Low OG have been making rounds for the past month.

This stated style is projected to be launched in the fall of 2024. It is anticipated to have an eye-catching "Sail/Off Noir/Infrared 23/Pink Oxford" color scheme.