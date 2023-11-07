Air Jordan 1 Low Golf “Gift Giving” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Jordan Brand is preparing to expand its golf footwear lineup, and the new Air Jordan 1 Low Golf "Gift Giving" variation is the latest addition to its range. This themed colorway is entirely encased in Metallic Silver/Metallic Silver-Photon Dust-White.

The Air Jordan 1 Low Golf "Gift Giving" is scheduled to be released on November 17, 2023, as per reports. These sneakers will be offered via the digital and in-store locations of Nike and Jordan Golf shops. The retail price of the item is set at $170, and it is available in all sizes for men.

Air Jordan 1 Low Golf “Gift Giving” shoes are coupled with crisp white sole units

Expand Tweet

Jordan Brand is a company to be dealt with when it comes to spanning the gap between athleticism and cultural flair. They do this by consistently redesigning timeless shapes for new settings.

The Air Jordan 1 Low, a profile that has transcended basketball courts and become an essential component of street style, is continuing to leave its impact on the greens. In recent times, we've seen remarkable golf iterations of the Jordan 1 Low, including a highly regarded partnership between Jordan Brand and Travis Scott.

Jordan Brand will introduce the Air Jordan 1 Low Golf Gift Giving to their holiday-themed "Gift Giving" collection in November. This version will follow in the footsteps of its high-top cousin and the Jordan 6 Golf, both of which will be launched in November.

Expand Tweet

The sneaker's top is made of glittering silver, which exudes an air of festivity. The inclusion of metallic elements, which are delicately complemented with bits of white and photon dust, gives it a sleek and contemporary appearance.

The 3D Jumpman emblem that is positioned on the tongue of the footwear is a standout design element. It is executed in a muted gray color that works well with the cold tones of the sneaker. A Jordan-branded hangtag, likewise in this metallic finish, is offered in the package as well.

However, the top is not the only thing that captivates the eye; the shiny silver insole also features a striking "23" design that covers every part of the insole as homage to Michael Jordan's famous jersey number. The basketball shoe is finished off with a traditional midsole that is white in color down below.

Expand Tweet

In addition to this, the outsole is made of a semi-translucent icy blue rubber, and it has been ingeniously constructed with a spikeless structure that displays the same "23" emblem for an exceptional grip when you're out on the golf course.

The success of the Air Jordan 1 wasn’t an overnight one; therefore, Jordan Brand outlines the inception of the emblematic AJ1 sneaker in the following manner:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected.”

Expand Tweet

It continues:

“Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

Keep on the lookout for the upcoming Air Jordan 1 Low Golf “Gift Giving” sneakers that will be accessible in the next few days.