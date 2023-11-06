Air Jordan 1 Low “Grey/Red” shoes: Everything we know so far

When it comes to Jordan's original signature sneaker model, the Air Jordan 1, Nike never gets tired of releasing fresh colorways and iterations of the shoe. Recently, the design team of the company has been placing particular emphasis on widening their selection of low-top sneakers, and in light of this, they will release a "Grey/Red" colorway of the shoe.

The Air Jordan 1 Low “Grey/Red” sneakers will be accessible in the coming weeks, as per preliminary reports from Sneaker News. Note that the precise release date is presently under wraps.

These sneakers will be sold online as well as via offline Nike stores, the SNKRS app, and connected Jordan Brand marketplaces. They will reportedly carry a price tag of $115 a pair.

Air Jordan 1 Low “Grey/Red” shoes are accented with hints of red all over

Here's a detailed look at the sneaker (Image via Nike)

The classic model Air Jordan 1 is about to enter its 38th year, and in that time, it has acquired an array of contemporary shapes. The most recent addition to the silhouette's extensive catalog is an outfit that makes heavy use of a color palette dominated by dark gray.

The subdued tone has made previous appearances in the Air Jordan 1 range, but its most recent release is distinguished by the use of striking red needlework.

The customary leather top composition of the pair has been replaced with a fabric overlay, suggesting that they are part of a broader collection produced by Nike, Inc. In addition to the spine, the lateral forefoot glows with stitch lines that deviate from the usual pattern. There is a possibility that the ruby-colored flourish refers to the history of the Chicago Bulls.

Take a closer look at the uppers of the sneaker (Image via Nike)

Under the feet, the Air Jordan 1 Low maintains a more straightforward color palette, but the shoe is still extremely dynamic. The solitary unit designed just for basketball favors a grayscale finish, but it also boasts of having a recycled structure.

The design choice makes an additional contribution to the "Move to Zero" effort, which promotes sustainability and works toward the goal of making the firm carbon-neutral.

Overall, it is another worthy addition to Michael Jordan's off-court legacy. The Nike label keeps going back to the model’s roots by emphasizing the following words:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected.”

Here's a detailed look at the heel counters (Image via Nike)

It continues:

“Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

Keep an eye out for the Air Jordan 1 Low “Grey/Red” shoes. Jordanheads are advised to stay in touch with Nike’s online site and its SNKRS app for regular updates on the actual release date and other details if they wish to cop.