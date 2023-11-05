Nike Go FlyEase x Doernbecher Freestyle XIX shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike officially introduced its 2023 Doernbecher Freestyle lineup in October this year, and this collection features a unique variant of the Nike Go Flyease model revamped by Chris Musquiz Jr. These shoes will be presented along with a jersey and cap designed by Chris.

The Nike Go FlyEase x Doernbecher Freestyle XIX shoes are expected to enter the footwear market on December 2, 2023. These sneakers will be offered with a retail price label of $130 for each pair. They will be sold by the online and offline stores of Nike, the SNKRS app, and via an auction held by OHSU Doernbecher Hospital.

Chris Musquiz Jr designs Nike Go FlyEase x Doernbecher Freestyle XIX shoes.

Here's a detailed look at the Nike Go Flyease shoe (Image via Nike)

Nike, Inc. and the Doernbecher Children's Hospital at Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) have worked together on Doernbecher Freestyle since 2004.

Six patients from OHSU Doernbecher participate in the program annually, and their designs for Nike footwear, clothes, and equipment are auctioned off and sold to earn money for the hospital.

The significance of the Nike and Doernbecher association is highlighted by Swoosh’s press room in the following words,

“Doernbecher Freestyle is important to the culture of both Nike and OHSU Doernbecher, allowing doctors, nurses, hospital employees, sneaker and apparel designers and developers, and community members alike to come together to make a difference in the lives of Doernbecher Freestyle patient-designers, their families and the hospital community.”

The 2023 catalog of the Nike x Doernbecher lineup offers a fresh iteration of the Nike Go FlyEase model envisioned by Chris Musquiz Jr.

Expand Tweet

One morning, while Chris Musquiz Jr. rode his bike to school, he was hit by a car and severely injured. Chris's condition was critical after the accident. Chris never gave up his bravery or his optimistic outlook even though he lost his leg in the tragedy.

His shoe has a wrap style that is reminiscent of kimonos, and it also has a fantastic image of Mount Fuji on the tongue. This is supposed to be a reflection of his appreciation of Japanese culture. A look inside reveals a friendly panda chilling out on the beach with Chris, as his concept of a perfect day includes spending it at the beach, symbolized by the wave design on the top.

Chris also stated that the top destination on his bucket list is Japan and the red kimono lines that wrap around Mount Fuji reference Japan.

Expand Tweet

The statement "Smarter than you think" is printed on Chris's sock liner, depicting a doorway with footprints heading to his happy place.

The hues of Chris's preferred football team, the Las Vegas Raiders, are featured on the game jersey. The expression "Dude," which is the endearing nickname Chris' grandfather gave him, is printed on the back of the jersey.

On the back of the cap, Chris is given a reanimated appearance in the aesthetic of his preferred video game. He is striking a stance resembling a stiff arm while clutching his all-time favorite dish, an enchilada.

Expand Tweet

This completes Chris' Doernbecher x Nike Go Flyease sneaker and apparel capsule that will be accessible next month.

As part of its 2023 Doernbecher lineup, the Swoosh will also offer other widely acclaimed sneaker designs that received fresh, attractive makeovers from other patients of Doernbecher Hospital.

Expand Tweet

Models including Air Jordan 3, Dunk High, ACG Mountain Fly 2 Low, Air Max 1, and Cortez were reimagined with colorful designs and patterns for the Doernbecher collection. All these sneakers were accompanied by complementing apparel items.